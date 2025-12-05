Corcovado by Mollde Equipe Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Corcovado

Mollde Equipe's Innovative Corcovado Couch Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected recognition in the field of furniture design, has announced Mollde Equipe 's Corcovado as the Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Corcovado couch, solidifying its position as a standout piece in the competitive furniture industry.The Silver A' Furniture Design Award is a testament to the relevance and impact of the Corcovado couch within the industry. By aligning with current trends and advancing furniture design standards, Mollde Equipe's creation offers practical benefits to users, manufacturers, and stakeholders alike. This recognition underscores the couch's ability to meet the evolving needs and expectations of the modern furniture market.The Corcovado couch showcases a harmonious blend of sculptural form and ergonomic comfort. Inspired by the organic curves of the Corcovado hills, the design features a fluid, embracing backrest supported by a long wooden base. The inclusion of four decorative cushions allows for personalized comfort and aesthetic customization, enabling each owner to tailor the couch to their unique taste and style.This prestigious recognition from the A' Furniture Design Awards serves as a catalyst for Mollde Equipe to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design. The accolade not only validates the brand's commitment to excellence but also inspires future projects that prioritize innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. The Corcovado couch sets a new standard for the industry, encouraging designers and manufacturers to explore novel approaches to furniture creation.Corcovado was designed by Victor Leite, a product designer and curator of major brands in the high-end decoration segment. Leite's expertise and creative vision were instrumental in bringing the Corcovado couch to life, showcasing his ability to craft pieces that seamlessly combine form and function.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Corcovado couch and explore Mollde Equipe's portfolio of innovative furniture designs at:About Mollde EquipeVictor Leite is a product designer and curator of major brands in the high-end decoration segment. Throughout his time at Studio Tri Design, Leite created several notable furniture pieces. Currently, he is a partner at Mollde Consultoria and the founder of the collaborative project Casa Mollde + Content, which garnered support and sponsorship from over 40 brands in the industry. Mollde Equipe, based in Brazil, continues to push the boundaries of furniture design with their innovative creations.About MolldeMollde is a renowned design studio that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to create innovative furniture and interior designs. With a strong emphasis on Brazilian design, nature, and sustainability, Mollde's work showcases a unique aesthetic that captures the essence of their cultural heritage while pushing the boundaries of contemporary design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the furniture industry. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, sustainability, originality, production efficiency, and market potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is an esteemed international competition that celebrates exceptional furniture design across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jury members evaluates submissions based on pre-established criteria to identify the most outstanding and impactful designs. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants gain global recognition, exposure, and the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the furniture industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://furniturecompetitions.com

