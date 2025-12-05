Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa raises concern on start of 2025/26 Summer Initiation Season

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, has raised serious concern as the 2025/26 Summer Initiation Season gets underway.

The season runs from late November through to the end of January 2026 and already, hundreds of young initiates have stepped into this sacred passage, embarking on a journey they hope will return them home transformed, grounded, and prepared to carry the responsibilities of young manhood. Yet, despite ongoing appeals for vigilance and full compliance with the Customary Initiation Act, the Eastern Cape has already recorded five tragic deaths, one in Buffalo City Municipality, two in Chris Hani District Municipality and two in OR Tambo District Municipality, a stark and painful reminder of the work that still lies ahead.

The Minister cautions that if these early warning signs are not met with unwavering resolve and urgent intervention, the situation could deepen into a rapid and dangerous crisis, one that could claim even more precious lives.

Minister Hlabisa has issued a direct message to all illegal operators: Shut down immediately. Illegal initiation schools are criminal, unsafe, and deadly. Government will not tolerate the reckless endangerment of children. “It is commendable that the Eastern Cape has already made 21 arrests linked to illegal initiation activities. This must continue, and other provinces must show the same level of resolve,” Minister Hlabisa said.

Parents, caregivers, and communities must step up and take full responsibility in protecting the young initiates entrusted to their care. Initiation is more than a cultural tradition, it is a collective duty that demands vigilance, care, and active participation from everyone. The Minister urges communities, including households without male figures who can monitor initiates regularly, to provide consistent guidance, support, and protection throughout this sacred journey.

Minister emphisized that South Africa cannot allow a repeat of previous seasons marked by multiple tragedies. The government’s stance is clear and uncompromising: “One life lost is one too many. Mabaye bephila, babuya bephila.” Every initiate must be guaranteed a safe return home, transformed, and prepared to embrace the responsibilities of manhood.

To achieve this, the Minister has called on the National Initiation Oversight Committee and all Provincial Initiation Oversight Committees (PIOC) to intensify their oversight and coordination efforts. These committees must lead comprehensive multi-sectoral teams, including municipalities, the Departments of Health, Social Development, and Education, the South African Police Service, community elders, and NGOs to monitor, guide, and intervene where risks arise. Negligence or inaction cannot be tolerated.

The Minister’s warning is unambiguous: the safety and wellbeing of initiates is a sacred responsibility. Families, communities, and authorities alike must act decisively to ensure that every young man emerges from initiation alive, protected, and honored.

The Minister further urges unannounced inspections of initiation schools, particularly in high-risk areas, as part of a rigorous crackdown on unsafe practices and non-compliance. He calls on all South Africans to remain vigilant, engaged, and proactive. “The lives of our children are priceless. We cannot claim to uphold culture while allowing preventable tragedies to occur. This season must not spiral into a crisis,” Minister Hlabisa warned. “We possess both the power and the responsibility to alter its course and we must act decisively,” the Minister added.

Where required, Minister Hlabisa will visit affected provinces and municipalities to support local interventions and oversight efforts.

