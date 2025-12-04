Polk County Man Charged With Attempted Production Of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Ocala, Florida – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces the unsealing of an indictment charging Bradly Dwayne Wimberly (32, Bradley) with attempted production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). If convicted, Wimberly faces a minimum penalty of 15 years, up to 30 years, in federal prison.

According to the indictment and evidence presented in court, between February 15, 2024, and July 10, 2025, Wimberly, believing he was communicating with a 13 to 14-year-old girl, asked the minor on multiple occasions to produce sexually explicit images of herself and send them to him. In actuality, Wimberly was communicating with an undercover Homeland Security Investigations special agent. Wimberly is currently detained pending the resolution of the case.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.