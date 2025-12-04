Ocala Man Indicted For Possession With Intent To Distribute Fentanyl
Ocala, Florida – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces the return of an indictment charging Endy Gonzalez (20, Ocala) with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. If convicted, Gonzalez faces a minimum sentence of 5 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison.
According to court documents, on March 18, 2025, an undercover law enforcement officer negotiated a transaction with Gonzalez for 1,000 fentanyl pills. When Gonzalez arrived at the predetermined meeting location, he was detained. A search of the vehicle that Gonzalez arrived in revealed approximately 999 fentanyl pills hidden under a seat. Testing by the DEA confirmed the pills contained fentanyl with a net weight of 109 grams.
An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.
This case was investigated by the Marion County Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg.
This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).
