Ocala Man Indicted For Possession With Intent To Distribute Fentanyl

Ocala, Florida – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces the return of an indictment charging Endy Gonzalez (20, Ocala) with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. If convicted, Gonzalez faces a minimum sentence of 5 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison.

According to court documents, on March 18, 2025, an undercover law enforcement officer negotiated a transaction with Gonzalez for 1,000 fentanyl pills. When Gonzalez arrived at the predetermined meeting location, he was detained. A search of the vehicle that Gonzalez arrived in revealed approximately 999 fentanyl pills hidden under a seat. Testing by the DEA confirmed the pills contained fentanyl with a net weight of 109 grams.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.