Peñasco Man Sentenced for 2022 Fatal Stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE – A Peñasco man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for the stabbing death of another man.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, on December 25, 2022, Byron Sanchez, 49, an enrolled member of the Picuris Pueblo, was involved in an altercation with John Doe at his residence in Peñasco, New Mexico, within the exterior boundaries of the Picuris Pueblo. During the altercation, which occurred while both individuals were under the influence of alcohol, Sanchez fatally stabbed John Doe and placed his body in a bedroom. Law enforcement officials discovered John Doe’s body at the residence on January 11, 2023.

Sanchez subsequently pled guilty to second degree murder. Upon his release from prison, Sanchez will be subject to five years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison and Justin A. Garris, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office, made the announcement today.

The Santa Fe Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and District 7 of the New Mexico State Police. Assistant United States Attorney R. Eliot Neal is prosecuting the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Regional Outreach Program, which aims to aid in the prevention and response to missing or murdered Indigenous people through the resolution of MMIP cases and communication, coordination, and collaboration with federal, Tribal, state, and local partners. The Department views this work as a priority for its law enforcement components. Through the MMIP Regional Outreach Program, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify MMIP cases and issues in Tribal communities and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. This prosecution upholds the Department’s mission to the unwavering pursuit of justice on behalf of Indigenous victims and their families.