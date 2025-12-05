Serial Kidnapper and Rapist Charged Federally

Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, was charged by complaint with Kidnapping a Minor and Kidnapping, announced U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. As detailed in the complaint, Mohamed kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old girl in 2017 and an adult woman in 2025. In between, he raped at least three other women.

“This Somali national in Minnesota is charged with raping a minor and multiple adult women before being detained — only to be quickly released by a local court, after which he committed yet another rape. This horrific case illustrates how left-wing soft-on-crime policies and vetting failures put innocent people at dire risk. If Minnesota will not protect its own people, the Department of Justice will do it for them,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

“The allegations are sickening — multiple kidnappings and rapes, including against minors — and they happened in a state that has chosen ideology over public safety. Minnesota’s radical soft-on-crime policies created an environment where predators believe they can act without consequence. President Trump was elected to restore law and order, and under Attorney General Bondi, this Department is making sure violent criminals like this will face real justice and spend the rest of their natural lives in federal prison,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Given the history of the state prosecution of Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, my office will aggressively prosecute this serial rapist,” said U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.

On December 3, 2025, federal law enforcement received information concerning violent kidnappings and rapes committed by Mohamed in Minnesota. Law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office immediately investigated and found that, as set forth in the Complaint, there is probable cause to believe that Mohamed committed a string of disturbing sexual assaults—several of them gang rapes—of at least five victims between 2017 and 2025, many following the same pattern. Mohamed faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment and up to a sentence of life for his crimes.

On December 12, 2017, Mohamed and two others kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old girl (Minor Victim 1). Minor Victim 1 met Mohamed online, on the social media platform Snapchat. Mohamed agreed to give Minor Victim 1 a ride and picked her up in St. Paul. Instead of driving her to her requested location, Mohamed drove Minor Victim 1 to Minneapolis against her will. Mohamed parked his car in Minneapolis. Suddenly, two more men got in the car. One of them was holding a short-barreled silver revolver. The man pointed the gun at Minor Victim 1’s head and said, “give my brother some head or I’ll blow your head off.” Minor Victim 1 was forced to perform oral sex on one of the two men. Minor Victim 1 was then sexually assaulted by Mohamed. Minor Victim 1 was forced—at gunpoint and in fear for her life—to perform oral sex on Mohamed. He then raped her vaginally. After the group sexually assaulted the girl, they let her out of the car. Minor Victim 1 ran, hid, and called the police. The police took Minor Victim 1 to the hospital, and she consented to a sexual assault exam. On September 17, 2024, after Mohamed’s DNA was taken in connection with another sexual assault, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) laboratory matched Mohamed’s DNA to the swabs taken from Minor Victim 1’s body, excluding more than 99.99% of the general population.

On February 7, 2018, Mohamed and two others raped an adult woman (Victim 2). In the early morning hours of that day, Roseville police received a call from a Lyft driver, reporting that he had a woman in his car who had been sexually assaulted by three men. Police responded to the scene and interviewed Victim 2. She explained that a man she knew from Instagram picked her up in his car. He and two other men held her against her will in the car. The men raped Victim 2. After they were done sexually assaulting her, the men released Victim 2, telling her the cops were coming. Victim 2 ran to a Motel 6 to charge her phone and called a Lyft to pick her up. When Victim 2 told her Lyft driver what happened, he called 911. Police took Victim 2 to the hospital, where she consented to a sexual assault exam. Police located condoms in a car that had been on the scene. The BCA connected Mohamed’s known DNA sample to the DNA from a recovered condom.

On May 8, 2018, Mohamed and another man kidnapped and raped an adult woman (Victim 3). Victim 3 knew Mohamed from Snapchat but had never met him in person before. Mohamed drove to Victim 3’s house in St. Paul and Victim 3 sat with him in his car. Victim 3 asked Mohamed for a pack of cigarettes. Instead, Mohamed began to drive away. Victim 3 protested, explaining she couldn’t leave her apartment, as her son was inside. But Mohamed continued to drive and locked the car doors so that Victim 3 could not escape. Mohamed drove Victim 3 to Minneapolis. He pulled the car into an alley, where Mohamed raped Victim 3. After the rape, a second man got into the backseat. He was holding a black semi-automatic handgun. He pointed the handgun at Victim 3’s head and said, “If you don’t give me head you’re not going to live.” Victim 3 then performed oral sex on the second man, under threat of her life. After they were done, Mohamed and the other man pushed Victim 3 out of the car. Victim 3 ran until she arrived at a gas station. She asked for directions to the light rail, which she took back to St. Paul. She then contacted the St. Paul Police, who took Victim 3 to the hospital, where she consented to a sexual assault exam. In September 2024 the BCA laboratory matched Mohamed’s DNA to the swabs taken from Victim 3, excluding more than 99.99% of the general population.

On May 30, 2024, Mohamed raped an adult woman (Victim 4). Victim 4 knew Mohamed from Snapchat. Mohamed picked up Victim 4 and her sister in his car and, instead of taking them for something to eat, drove the two women to his apartment in Minneapolis. Mohamed carried Victim 4 to his bedroom and threw her on the bed and closed the door. Mohamed tried to force Victim 4 to give him oral sex. When she refused, Mohamed raped her. Mohamed told Victim 4 that if she didn’t have sex with him, he would get a gun from his car and shoot her or her sister. Victim 4’s sister heard screaming and her sister saying stop. Victim 4’s sister opened the door and saw Mohamed on top of her sister. Mohamed threatened to kill Victim 4’s sister and told her to leave. Victim 4’s sister fled the building and called the police. When the police arrived, they found Victim 4 and Mohamed in his apartment. Victim 4 was crying and stumbling. When Victim 4 was away from Mohamed, she explained he raped her. Police took Victim 4 to the hospital, where she consented to a sexual assault exam. Police arrested Mohamed and took him to the hospital for a sexual assault exam. Mohamad became hostile—he kicked squad doors and windows, spat on officers, and eventually became assaultive with hospital security guards and nurses. He was kicked out of the medical center before the sexual assault exam could be completed. In September 2024, pursuant to a search warrant, law enforcement collected a DNA swab from Mohamed.

In September 2025, Mohamed committed another kidnapping and rape. On September 15, 2025, Mohamed picked up an adult woman (Victim 5) in Mankato, Minnesota. Victim 5 met Mohamed that night and Mohamed was supposed to take Victim 5 to get food and then bring her back home. Instead, after Victim 5 was in Mohamed’s car, he kidnapped her. After Victim 5 asked Mohamed to bring her home, Mohamed kept driving and said, “you are not going home.” Mohamed drove Victim 5 approximately 70 miles to a hotel in Bloomington, where he kept her for nearly a week. When Victim 5 tried to leave on the first day, Mohamed grabbed her by the hair, slapped her face, and told her she could not leave. Mohamed raped Victim 5 twice. Mohamed choked Victim 5 while he raped her. Victim 5 was able to text her sister, that “I think I’m getting kidnapped” and needed help, but Mohamed took her phone away. Victim 5’s sister contacted the police, who worked to find Victim 5. On September 21, 2025, Victim 5 jumped out of Mohamed’s car and told a nearby man, “Can you help me? I am being kidnapped.” The man called 911 and police responded to the scene. Police took Victim 5 to the hospital, where she consented to a sexual assault exam. The DNA profile obtained from Victim 5 matched to Mohamed’s known sample.

This case results from an investigation conducted by the FBI, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minneapolis Police Department, the Roseville Police Department, the Bloomington Police Department, the St. Louis Park Police Department, the Anoka County Sherrif’s Office, and the St. Paul Police Department.

The FBI is investigating Mohamed for the offenses detailed in the complaint and for additional sexual offenses. If you believe you, your child, or someone you know may be a victim of Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, please call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melinda A. Williams is prosecuting the case.

A complaint is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.