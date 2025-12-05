KingKonree introduces Zero Silica Solid Surface as new SGS tested material meeting strict silica & fire safety standards

KingKonree introduces Zero Silica Solid Surface as new SGS tested material meeting strict silica and fire safety standards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KingKonree International has confirmed that its Zero Silica Solid Surface material has successfully passed a new series of independent evaluations, strengthening the company’s position as a solid surface manufacturer and sanitary ware manufacturer committed to safer and more advanced product solutions for residential and commercial markets.According to recently released documentation from SGS, the Zero Silica Solid Surface material underwent a crystalline silica content test through FTIR, EDX and XRD methods. The typical result showed that no characteristic peaks of crystalline silica were detected. This outcome supports the growing industry demand for materials that reduce worker exposure to respirable crystalline silica during fabrication and installation. KingKonree states that the Zero Silica series was developed to help create a safer production and construction environment without compromising durability or aesthetic quality.In addition to silica testing, the material completed fire resistance assessments under EN 13823 2010 plus A1 2014 and EN ISO 11925 2 2010 plus AC 2011. The typical result placed the Zero Silica Solid Surface material in Classification B s1 d0. This rating reflects controlled flame spread, minimal smoke production and no flaming droplets, all of which are essential for architects, builders and designers seeking materials that meet strict building safety requirements.KingKonree has highlighted that the Zero Silica Solid Surface technology supports its broader commitment to health conscious and environmentally responsible product development. As a solid surface manufacturer and sanitary ware manufacturer with more than twenty years of experience, the company continues to expand its research capabilities and testing partnerships to align with global standards. Its product line includes solid surface sheets, vanity tops, basins, bathtubs and a range of custom solutions designed for hospitality, residential and commercial applications.Company representatives noted that demand for silica free solid surface options has increased as industries adopt stricter regulations and best practices. The positive test results provide additional assurance to distributors, designers and project developers who require verified performance data when selecting materials for large scale applications.More information about the Zero Silica Solid Surface series and the company’s long term product strategy can be found on the official KingKonree website

