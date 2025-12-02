‘An Order from the sky,’ a one-shot, one-character film from an Indo-U.S. co-production, set for release

'An Order from the Sky' - the world's first one-character, one-shot feature crafted in one continuous take, an Indo-U.S. co-production – releasing soon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An Order from the Sky (Tamil title: Aagasathin Utharavu), a groundbreaking Tamil-language Indo–U.S. co-production, is gearing up for release after achieving a major milestone in independent cinema. Recognized by the International and India Book of Records, the feature is the world’s first 76-minute single-shot, single-character film, captured entirely in real time with sync sound and no hidden cuts. The film recently premiered at the 2025 Jagran Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay, affirming both its narrative strength and technical ambition.Directed by Karthik Radhakrishnan and produced by Arizona-based filmmaker Maheshwarapandiyan Saravanan — who previously worked on ‘Pebbles’, India’s official Oscar entry (2022) — now serves as co-director and producer of ‘An Order from the Sky’ under the banner of Nanmadhi Film House (India) in collaboration with Paralart Film International (USA).The story follows a struggling petty thief who seeks a divine order from his companion clan-deity to steal for his survival — offering prayers, presenting ceremonial gifts, pleading for favor, and even threatening profanity. It becomes an intense, intimate confrontation with his deity as he impatiently awaits permission. Adapted from the acclaimed short story by Imayam, the film probes the power and paradox of faith and is structured as an intense chamber film set entirely within a rural shrine.The film stars theatre actor Baskar, delivering a continuous, emotionally charged solo performance through method acting, while cinematographer Vignesh Malaichami moves seamlessly beside him to capture the story in a single uninterrupted take using only natural light. Executed through Karthik Radhakrishnan’s artistic vision and supported by Maheshwarapandiyan Saravanan’s production leadership, the project embraces micro-budget innovation to remain minimalistic yet intensely emotional — even incorporating a live hen rehearsed with the team for months, which ultimately became an unexpected part of the film’s unfolding reality.Producer Maheshwarapandiyan said: “In the film, the deity was created as a prop, existing solely for the story and meant only for the character. Yet during production, the villagers transformed it into a real object of worship — something we never anticipated and had to adapt to mid-shoot. The prop became sacred and is now permanently worshipped in my hometown, blending fiction and ritual into the film’s living presence. We also didn't start this film with the goal of setting a world record; the script itself demanded the single-shot, single-character format, and we simply stayed true to the story. Only later did we discover it might be the first of its kind. The journey was filled with unexpected challenges, surprises, and moments that felt miraculous.”The Indo–American collaboration includes Hollywood-based post-production technicians and is presented in association with Applied Art Productions and Sivan Pictures, preparing for a global release.IMDb:

