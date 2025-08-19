Supply Chain Federation Responds to CARB’s Statewide ISR Recommendation

Study conducted by Ramboll that found programs like WAIRE & ISR-style mandates fail to deliver real emission reductions and risk harming CA's economy.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) released its recommendations to Governor Gavin Newsom on adopting a statewide Indirect Source Rule (ISR). While the Supply Chain Federation is carefully reviewing all the details, we recently released a study conducted by Ramboll that found programs like WAIRE and ISR-style mandates fail to deliver real emission reductions and risk harming California’s economy.

The study highlights several key findings:

*Minimal environmental benefit: Emission reductions attributed to WAIRE are largely the result of existing state and federal programs, not ISR mandates.

*No federal recognition: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency declined to award WAIRE any emission-reduction credits, signaling a lack of confidence in its effectiveness.

*Excessive costs: Compliance expenses are estimated at 3 to 9 times higher than originally projected, driving up the cost of living for California families.

*Risk of higher pollution: ISR mandates can unintentionally increase emissions by pushing jobs and warehouses out of state, leading to longer truck routes and more pollution overall.

*Economic harm: These rules threaten thousands of good-paying logistics jobs, discourage investment in California, and raise consumer prices on everyday goods.

“California has led the nation in cleaner fuels, advanced trucks, and innovative technology — and the goods movement industry has invested billions to make that progress possible,” said Tim Jemal, Supply Chain Federation CEO. “But CARB’s statewide ISR proposal risks undoing that progress by driving jobs out of California and making consumer goods more expensive, all while delivering little to no environmental benefit.”

The Ramboll study concludes that the most effective path forward is building on what already works:

*Transparent and achievable emission standards.

*Incentives for clean fuels, trucks, and infrastructure.

*Public-private partnerships that support both economic growth and environmental stewardship.

About the Supply Chain Federation

The Supply Chain Federation is a national association of logistics companies, warehouse operators, and goods movement partners dedicated to building a cleaner, more resilient, and more efficient supply chain in California and throughout the nation.

About Ramboll

Ramboll is a global engineering, design, and consulting firm with more than 18,000 experts worldwide. With expertise in sustainability, energy, and environmental research, Ramboll provides independent, data-driven analysis to help governments, industries, and communities develop effective climate and infrastructure solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.