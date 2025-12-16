Forward Edge-AI CEO to Deliver Keynote Address at CySat 2026

Securing Autonomy: AI, Cyber Resilience, and Trust in the Final Frontier

Core Presentation to Focus on Securing Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Resilience on Orbit

The future of orbital autonomy won’t be defined by how intelligent our systems become, but by how trustworthy they remain.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CySat Conference, the leading forum on space cybersecurity and satellite resilience, has announced Eric Adolphe, Founder and CEO of Forward Edge-AI, as a keynote speaker for its 2026 edition. Adolphe will deliver a keynote titled, “Securing Autonomy: AI, Cyber Resilience, and Trust in the Final Frontier.” Under Adolphe’s leadership, Forward Edge-AI has pioneered quantum-resistant cybersecurity devices and AI-governance frameworks validated by the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Space Force. His expertise spans post-quantum cryptography, adversarial AI defense, and autonomous mission assurance.

As the global space industry moves toward fully autonomous satellites and AI-governed mission systems, Adolphe’s keynote will explore how artificial intelligence introduces both unprecedented capabilities and new cyber vulnerabilities in orbit. His address will focus on three foundational pillars for secure autonomy in space:

- Autonomous verification – AI that continuously authenticates its logic and data sources.

- Cryptographic assurance – quantum-resistant architectures securing command and control across space networks.

- Ethical alignment – embedding accountability and human oversight into machine decision cycles.

A mission-driven technologist and NASA-recognized innovator, Adolphe has over four decades of experience developing systems that protect lives in aviation, defense, space, and cyberspace. A former Federal Aviation Administration engineer, he designed life-safety technologies still in use today to prevent aircraft collisions and enhance launch safety. His work earned one of NASA’s Highest Civilian Honor recognition in the US National Inventors Hall of Fame.

The CySat Conference, organized by CYSEC, convenes global leaders from government, defense, and the commercial space sector to address the most pressing challenges in orbital cybersecurity and data sovereignty. The 2026 conference will take place in Singapore, bringing together policymakers, technologists, and industry pioneers to shape the future of secure space autonomy.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and quantum-resistant technologies for defense, government, and critical infrastructure. The company’s flagship product, Isidore Quantum®, combines post-quantum encryption, AI-enabled resilience, and software-defined network control to deliver future-proof protection against emerging digital threats. Visit www.forward-edge.ai for more information.

Media Contact:

Julia Wilson-Williams

Julia.wilson@sparkpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.