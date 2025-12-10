Forward Edge-AI CEO Eric Adolphe to Address Quantum Threats Facing the Middle Market at Davos 2025

Affordable All-in-one Cybersecurity and Drop-in PQC Solution

A global warning on the eve of the quantum era

Quantum disruption will not begin with critical-infrastructure giants. Small and midsized businesses that connect those large systems will experience the first impacts.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI announced today that Chief Executive Officer Eric Adolphe will speak at the WISeKey Davos Roundtable, where leaders in government, defense, and advanced technology will address the accelerating reality of quantum-enabled cyber threats. Adolphe’s remarks will highlight the rapidly growing national-security risk facing the world’s middle-market businesses, a segment now recognized as the most vulnerable point in the global digital economy.

Quantum computing is advancing faster than many anticipated, and adversaries are already harvesting encrypted data to decrypt once quantum capability matures. As regulations tighten and quantum timelines contract, middle-market operators, including manufacturers, eCommerce platforms, logistics networks, and point-of-sale systems, face a perfect storm of limited resources, outdated encryption, and deep reliance on interconnected supply chains.

Middle-market businesses now represent the weakest link in the global economy, and 2026 marks the point where action becomes unavoidable or a cascading failure across the digital marketplace becomes inevitable. Fortune 100 enterprises can field teams of cryptographers, while the middle market cannot. Yet these organizations move the goods, process the payments, and uphold the digital trust on which every major economy relies.

Adolphe’s remarks will highlight the urgent need for affordable, drop-in post-quantum protection, engineered specifically for the constraints of the middle market. Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum technology offers hardware-anchored PQC, AI-driven threat detection, and zero-trust enforcement in a plug-and-play format that installs in under two hours, delivering quantum-grade security without costly infrastructure changes

The WISeKey Davos Roundtable will convene policymakers, technologists, and national-security leaders to address the convergence of AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing worldwide. Forward Edge-AI’s participation underscores the company’s mission to safeguard both national and commercial infrastructure amid rapidly evolving technological threats.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI strengthens global security by accelerating the adoption of quantum-resistant protection and AI-enabled defense. The company delivers hardware-anchored encryption, autonomous cybersecurity, and scalable, field-ready solutions that protect governments, enterprises, and middle-market organizations from emerging quantum, cyber, and AI-driven threats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.