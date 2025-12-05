CBP officers seize more than $549,000 in cocaine at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Rio Grande City International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $549,275 in alleged cocaine concealed in a commercial vehicle.
"CBP utilized all available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt and prevent these drugs from entering our country," said Port Director Rogelio Olivares, Rio Grande City Port of Entry.
On Dec. 2, CBP officers at the Rio Grande City International Bridge cargo facility encountered a 2007 Kenworth tractor attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 18 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 41.44 pounds (18.66kg) concealed within the vehicle.
CBP OFO officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and on Instagram at @dfolaredo as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 67,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.