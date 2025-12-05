H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation modifies weekend closures

Main, News Posted on Dec 4, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the modification of the H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project’s continuous weekend lane closures.

Crews will continue the schedule of continuous weekend closures of the three right eastbound lanes on the H-1 Freeway between the Kaimakani Street overpass and the Pearl Harbor/Nimitz off-ramp (Exit 15) from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

On the weekend of Friday, Dec. 12, and Friday, Dec. 19 this closure will proceed as normal then build to an additional fourth lane closure, during different hours of the weekend to work on the third lane from the right. Hours vary by day and are as follows:

7 p.m. Friday to 4:30 a.m. on Saturday

7 p.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday

This will reduce the lanes through the work area from two lanes to one lane during these hours. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, especially during these hours.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Remaining work for the H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation includes eastbound reconstruction and repaving, installation of guardrails and signs, and installation of rumble strips and final striping in both directions. Final striping work will be scheduled pending crew availability and will be announced as it is scheduled.

Please note all work is weather permitting, all work is subject to change per these conditions.

For a list of major freeway projects and their typical schedules, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/h-1-h-201-projects-quick-information/

To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###