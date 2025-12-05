Key Housing Announces BDX at Capital Village in Rancho Cordova Featured Corporate Housing in the Sacramento Region

Key Housing announces BDX at Capital Village in Rancho Cordova as its November 2025 featured listing for Sacramento-area corporate housing.

Rancho Cordova is evolving into a real business hub that retains its high quality of life.” — Bob Lee

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing , a top-rated source for corporate and short-term housing in California, is proud to announce BDX at Capital Village as its Featured Sacramento-Area Listing for December 2025. The community is newly built and is in a mid-rise situation. It offers an attractive mix of location, comfort, and convenience for busy business travelers. Rancho Cordova is evolving into a real business hub that retains its high quality of life,” said Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “The city supports major employers in aerospace, defense contracting, healthcare, and state government. BDX gives business travelers world-class amenities plus a location near major corporations in Sacramento County.”Interested persons can learn more at the newly updated page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/bdx-at-capital-village/ . BDX at Capital Village is located in Rancho Cordova, CA, within the Capital Village area. (More on Rancho Cordova can be found at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/rancho-cordova/ ). The area is replete with dining, things to do, and other activities. It is also close to transportation and major corporations. The community features furnished apartments (“serviced apartments” in European or UK lingo) in addition to a fitness center, yoga studio, game room, and swimming pool. The designated complex is situated inside Capital Village. Highway 50 lies nearby with direct routes to downtown Sacramento, Folsom, and points east. Village Green Park sits across the street. Restaurants, shopping, and coffee are all nearby. For those on a temporary business trip to Sacramento County ( https://www.saccounty.gov/ ), BDX is a modern, furnished alternative to a typical hotel. The concept Key Housing offers is a “home away from home” for busy business travelers, including traveling nurses and those bringing their spouses or children on business trips.The complex, which garnered the coveted award, offers studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in Sacramento County. Units provide quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, in-unit laundry, and premium appliances. High ceilings, large windows, and contemporary design mean a clean, livable space for short- or mid-term stays.Community amenities include a heated saltwater pool, a spa, concierge parcel service, and a fully equipped fitness center with TRX and strength-training equipment. Other offerings include a media room, demo kitchen, bike rentals, and an E-lounge with Mac and PC workstations. Rancho Cordova is increasingly popular with business travelers. The city is also a logistics and operations base for many companies with regional ties to Sacramento, the Bay Area, and Northern Nevada. Travel in and out of the area remains straightforward via car, rail, or Sacramento International Airport.Across California, including the Sacramento area, demand for furnished apartments has increased. Each month, Key Housing highlights one apartment complex in each region to identify the best-in-class short-term housing opportunities. BDX offers a combination of modern construction, walkability, transit access, and amenity-rich design.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( https://www.keyhousing.com/ ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.

