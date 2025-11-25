Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces New Content for Post-Pregnancy Mommy Makeover in Beverly Hills

Ourian Plastic Surgery of Beverly Hills is proud to announce the release of updated content for post-pregnancy cosmetic procedures.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a top-rated Beverly Hills plastic surgery center located at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com , is proud to announce a new post on " Mommy Makeovers ." The procedure is a layperson's term for a common set of cosmetic procedures that can help a woman look her best after bearing children. Before and after pictures of women's bodies show what a difference cosmetic surgery can make."The moms who come to me to discuss options may express a lot of frustration about their bodies after a pregnancy. They talk about the toll pregnancy and childbirth have taken on their bodies. They want to feel attractive in their own skin and recover how they felt before their pregnancy," says Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. "Our Beverly Hills practice provides mommy makeover procedures that start with a free, personalized consultation with the doctor.The newly updated content is available at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/procedures/body-procedures/mommy-makeover/ . It is no surprise that post-pregnancy changes can take a toll both emotionally and physically on women. 'Mommy makeover' is an increasingly popular surgical procedure for women after pregnancy. Plastic surgery can be customized to the woman's preferences. The team would be happy to book a free consultation with Ourian Plastic Surgery to discuss how cosmetic surgery can help a woman restore her pre-pregnancy body to a great extent. Good candidates for a mommy makeover are women who have finished having kids and be in decent health. Included procedures can range from tummy tucks to breast lifts, breast reduction, arm lift surgery, and body contouring. While a lot of information is available online, the best course of action is to book a free consultation with a surgeon who specializes in "Mommy Makeovers" and who offers a one-on-one experience.Often as part of the "mommy makeover," a woman may want another related service such as breast enhancement." Breast implants are one of the most popular breast surgery procedures for women who have had children. On the negative side, oversized breasts can be painful and damaging to a woman's health. Some women may experience significant breast size increases even after they stop breastfeeding. Thus, some women want an increase, while others want a decrease. Regardless, women can consult with Dr. Ourian to add or reduce the amount of fat in different areas of her body after pregnancy. Those interested can read a post on the subject at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/women-dont-have-to-suffer-in-silence-from-large-breasts/ A woman's mind and body can be quite a surprise after pregnancy. Heavier, post-breastfeeding breasts and a stomach in need of a girdle can sap energy. Some targeted cosmetic adjustments can go a long way in enhancing a woman's comfort level and self-confidence.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYOurian Plastic Surgery, led by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, is a top-rated plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional care and transformative results for patients, specializing in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. With a commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery, Ourian Plastic Surgery aims to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, please get in touch with Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com

