Ms. Camille: Grenadian-American Rising Star Drops New Soca Hit ‘Push Back’ Ahead of 2026 Carnival Season

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grenadian-American recording artist Ms. Camille (Camille Claudette John), former Miss Grenada USA 2nd runner-up, is emerging as one of the most exciting new voices in Caribbean music with the release of her latest single, “Push Back.”Steam "Push Back" -- https://ffm.to/pushbackmscamille Born a twin to parents from Birch Grove, St. Andrew, and Brunswick, Carriacou, Ms. Camille represents the tri-island of Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique with pride. Her breakout track “Mango,” written by herself and produced by Monsta Entertainment, became a viral summer favorite, surpassing 400,000 streams in eight weeks and earning her international playlist placements from North America to the Caribbean.Ms. Camille first gained attention in 2020 when she advanced to the finals of the Kayakmas Groovy Monarch competition with her debut single “Sugar Mame.” Now at 28, she continues to push creative boundaries, executive-producing “Push Back” while nine months pregnant. Collaborating with St. Lucian producer Miguel Joseph (Vibez Productionz), she oversaw every element of the song—from writing to directing visuals—cementing her reputation as a full-force independent artist.“Push Back,” released October 7th, is already gaining momentum on Spotify, TikTok, and curated playlists like Women in Soca. Caribbean music veterans, including Inspector, Val Adams, Mr. Legz, and Alma Boy, have praised the single as an undeniable hit, positioning Ms. Camille for a breakthrough 2026 soca season.Offstage, Ms. Camille is the founder of Spice Girl Entertainment, providing songwriting, background vocals, and creative mentorship for emerging artists. Influenced by icons such as Alison Hinds and Beyoncé, she brings a unique blend of Brooklyn edge and Grenadian soul to her music.With growing international buzz and a powerful message of femininity, resilience, and cultural pride, Ms. Camille is poised to become one of soca’s leading new voices for 2026 and beyond.Follow IG @mscamilleofficial Subscribe YT @MsCamilleOfficial ###

