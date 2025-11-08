Rahman Jago Redefines Street Luxury with Midnight Fashion Pop-Up in Brooklyn

HighFashionByJol Returns to NYC with a Cultural Twist — Where Street Style Meets Global Glamour

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When fashion doesn’t sleep, neither does Rahman Jago ( @rahman_jago_ ). The trend-setting designer and founder of HighFashionByJol is bringing his signature blend of luxury and streetwear to the heart of Brooklyn with a high-fashion pop-up event that pushes the limits of style and culture.The exclusive pop-up shop takes place Saturday, November 9th, from 2 AM to 8 AM at 12 Park Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206, a late-night fusion of art, energy, and individuality that captures the rhythm of the city that never sleeps.Known for merging public culture with couture precision, Rahman Jago’s designs embody a new wave of high-end streetwear, bold, unapologetic, and globally influenced. HighFashionByJol bridges continents and communities , transforming everyday wear into cultural armor for the confident and creative.“Luxury isn’t just about price tags, it’s about presence,” says Rahman Jago. “Street fashion raised me, luxury refined me. HighFashionByJol is where both worlds meet Lagos, London, Paris, New York, one story, one style.”From Lagos to Brooklyn, Jago’s name has become synonymous with innovation. Each HighFashionByJol piece tells a story of movement, a devotion to craftsmanship, community, and the art of standing out. This pop-up continues his global streak of fashion-forward activations, where music, art, and luxury lifestyle converge.This is more than an experience Rahman Jago is introducing activations in a new way for fashion. He’s redefining how culture and couture collide, transforming every event into a moment that lives beyond the runway. And it doesn’t stop here Rahman Jago is taking his talents on the road with the HighFashionByJol Global Tour, bringing his fusion of street elegance and luxury craftsmanship to cities worldwide.Attendees can expect exclusive releases, custom fittings, live visuals, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience designed for those who live fashion as a language of self-expression.###

