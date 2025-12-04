Bismarck Students Learn about Legal Careers

Thirteen students from Legacy High School and Bismarck High School visited the supreme court on Thursday to learn about careers with North Dakota courts, from deputy clerks to staff attorneys. Alexander Hook and Haakan Thorsgard provided the junior and senior students with information from types of undergraduate majors that law school students may have, to their experiences in law school and taking the bar exam. Students were very interested and appreciative to the information from the law clerks, and ended their day at the Attorney General's office.
Law Clerks (L to R) Alexander Hook and Haakan Thorsgard take questions from students in the Supreme Court courtroom.
