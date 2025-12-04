Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,704 in the last 365 days.

Underwood High School Students Observe Court

Students from Underwood High School and their teachers, Jon Jangula and Angie Nagle, observed oral arguments on Thursday, December 4th. After arguments concluded, the students visited with Justices Lisa McEvers and Jerod Tufte, and also were able to visit with attorneys from the oral argument. Students asked about the appeals process, the work that justices do to prepare for a case, and what happens after decisions are made. 

Above, a student waits to ask a question while Justice Lisa McEvers answers another student question. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Underwood High School Students Observe Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more