D.C. Coal Club Honors Chairman Capito with Lifetime Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday evening, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, accepted the Senator Jennings Randolph Lifetime Achievement Award from the Washington, D.C. Coal Club. This award honors the Chairman’s lifetime achievements and dedication to the utilization of coal, our nation’s most abundant, affordable energy resource.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the D.C. Coal Club. I understand all too well the role that coal plays in our state and as part of our identity as West Virginians. West Virginia energy has been used to fortify our country, connect our country with railroads, bridges, and highways, and provide access to reliable electricity. That work is something to be proud of and something we must continue to invest in.

“Throughout my time in Washington, supporting our coal industry and coal workers has been one of my top priorities. It’s why I founded the Congressional Coal Caucus during my time in the House, and it’s why I’ve consistently led on legislation and initiatives that have supported coal. My work in both the House and the Senate, and my current priorities as Chairman of the EPW Committee, have and will continue to defend American coal and the critical role it plays in our nation’s security and prosperity,” Chairman Capito said.

# # #