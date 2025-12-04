Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,287 in the last 365 days.

D.C. Coal Club Honors Chairman Capito with Lifetime Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday evening, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, accepted the Senator Jennings Randolph Lifetime Achievement Award from the Washington, D.C. Coal Club. This award honors the Chairman’s lifetime achievements and dedication to the utilization of coal, our nation’s most abundant, affordable energy resource.   

 

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the D.C. Coal Club. I understand all too well the role that coal plays in our state and as part of our identity as West Virginians. West Virginia energy has been used to fortify our country, connect our country with railroads, bridges, and highways, and provide access to reliable electricity. That work is something to be proud of and something we must continue to invest in.

 

“Throughout my time in Washington, supporting our coal industry and coal workers has been one of my top priorities. It’s why I founded the Congressional Coal Caucus during my time in the House, and it’s why I’ve consistently led on legislation and initiatives that have supported coal. My work in both the House and the Senate, and my current priorities as Chairman of the EPW Committee, have and will continue to defend American coal and the critical role it plays in our nation’s security and prosperity,” Chairman Capito said.

 

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

D.C. Coal Club Honors Chairman Capito with Lifetime Achievement Award

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more