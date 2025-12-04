Submit Release
Whitehouse Blasts Trump Administration’s Rollback of Fuel Economy Standards

Washington, D.C.—Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW), released the following statement today after the Trump Administration announced its plan to roll back automobile fuel efficiency standards:

“Trump’s regulatory gifts to his corrupt fossil fuel megadonors just keep coming.   This terrible idea will force American families to spend $23 billion more at the pump so Trump can funnel even more money from the pockets of hardworking Americans into the coffers of Big Oil tycoons.  Trump is, yet again, choosing his billionaire buddies over the American people.  Thanks to his relentless attacks on cleaner vehicles, thousands of auto workers have lost their jobs, America has lagged back in international competition, and we’ll all be saddled with more pollution, higher costs, and worse vehicles.”

