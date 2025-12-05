Artizan Joyeria Introduces 'The One' Collection Spotlighting Singular Statement Pieces

The One Banner 1 The One Banner 2 Artizan Joyeria Loco

Artizan Joyeria debuts "The One Collection", a sculptural capsule collection that spotlights the impact of a single statement piece as the anchor of any look.

The collection is an invitation to choose one piece that feels like you and let it lead the way” — Keren Yoshua

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artizan Joyeria , the Miami based jewelry brand known for its affordable, fashion forward designs, announces the launch of The One Collection, a focused selection of statement pieces designed to stand entirely on their own. The One Collection brings together sculptural silhouettes for the wrist, hand, and ear, each crafted in strong stainless steel with enduring 18K gold plating. Designed to stand on its own, every piece acts as a single focal point that anchors any look.While Artizan Joyeria is widely recognized for its pre styled layered necklace sets and curated bracelet stacks, The One Collection shifts the lens toward the impact of a single hero piece. The campaign visuals highlight this contrast, pairing minimal styling with distinctive forms that draw attention to one chosen design at a time.“For years we have played with the idea of more, from layers to stacks and mixed textures,” says Keren Yoshua, Founder and Creative Director of Artizan Joyeria. “With The One Collection we wanted to explore what happens when you strip everything back and let a single piece carry the story. It is about the confidence of standing alone and the strength that comes from being unmistakably yourself.”Each design in the collection features smooth, rounded contours and a substantial feel on the hand, wrist, or ear. The statement bangle is conceived as an everyday uniform piece that can be worn solo, while the rings offer sculptural volume that frames the fingers without requiring additional stacking. The ear cuff and hoops are intended to be worn individually or paired with existing favorites, inviting wearers to decide how much or how little they need to feel complete. In line with Artizan Joyeria’s approach to accessible luxury, The One Collection is developed to be both visually impactful and practical for daily wear, balancing strength, comfort, and long lasting finishes. The pieces are designed to move easily from casual outfits to evening looks, underscoring the brand’s focus on versatility and personal expression.“The collection is an invitation to choose one piece that feels like you and let it lead the way,” adds Yoshua. “Sometimes one is all it takes to shift how you carry yourself through the day.” The One Collection will be available exclusively at artizanjoyeria.com and select partner retailers beginning December 6, 2025.About Artizan JoyeriaEstablished in 2008 in Miami, Artizan Joyeria has redefined the boundaries of jewelry design with pieces that encourage individuality and challenge convention. The brand is known for its pre styled layered necklace sets, curated bracelet stacks, and fashion forward designs that merge everyday ease with a high fashion point of view. Artizan Joyeria champions accessible luxury, offering high quality, thoughtfully designed jewelry that inspires women to embrace their authentic selves while fostering strong connections with its community and leading the way in responsible business practices.

