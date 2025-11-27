Artizan Joyeria Announces Start of Annual Black Friday Week Promotion with Sitewide Discount

Black Friday Banner 1 Black Friday Banner 2 Artizan Joyeria Loco

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artizan Joyeria , the Miami-based jewelry brand recognized for its pre-styled layered necklace sets and curated bracelet stacks, has announced the start of its annual Black Friday Week promotion. Beginning this week, the brand is offering 25 percent off across all products available on its official website. The promotion includes a wide range of seasonal styles, foundational collections, and signature sets.This campaign represents Artizan Joyeria’s most comprehensive promotion of the year, strategically timed to coincide with peak holiday shopping. All jewelry categories are included, from rings and earrings to complete sets, making this event relevant to both returning customers and new audiences exploring the brand for the first time.Known for its modular approach to styling, Artizan Joyeria has built a loyal following around the concept of mixable, stackable, and ready-to-layer designs. The brand’s product assortment is curated to empower wearers to build looks that reflect their individual style, whether through everyday minimalism or bold, expressive combinations."Black Friday Week is an intentional moment for us," said a spokesperson for Artizan Joyeria. "It allows us to connect with both our existing community and first-time visitors through access to our full product range. Our goal is to support styling with confidence, clarity, and creativity."The promotion runs through Cyber Monday and is available exclusively at artizanjoyeria.comAbout Artizan JoyeriaFounded in 2008 in Miami, Artizan Joyeria is a contemporary jewelry brand that blends bold aesthetics with thoughtful design. Known for its layered necklace sets, stackable bracelets, and accessible approach to luxury, the brand has earned recognition for its balance of innovation, craftsmanship, and self-expression. Artizan Joyeria continues to serve a global audience with pieces that are designed to be worn together and styled with intention.

