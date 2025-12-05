The MJBowl Trophy Winners Announced at MJBizCon

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MJBizCon , the largest, most established cannabis business Conference and Expo in the world, teamed up with Budist this year to launch the MJBowl , a first-of-its-kind bi-coastal competition spotlighting the Most Valuable Products (MVP) from California and New York across five key categories.Today, after weeks of intensive judging across both coasts, the MJBowl Trophy winners were announced, representing the best overall products in each category. The MVPs and All-Stars of the 2025 MJBowl were also recognized on stage, celebrating the craft, innovation, and cultural depth emerging across the industry. With entries spanning Flower, Pre-Rolls, Vapes, Concentrates, and Edibles, the 2025 competition showcased a remarkable range of creativity and regional character from producers in both states.CALIFORNIAFLOWERDecibel Gardens - Roswell 47PRE-ROLLSFire King - Fire King x Hogwash Farms Whitethorn Rose Hash HoleVAPESNatural Gas - Papaya Solventless Rosin Bar by RAWsinCONCENTRATESAy Papi - Sapphire ThumbprintEDIBLESAy Papi - Apple Pear Tajin Sour Peaches Single Origin Live Rosin GummiesNew YorkFLOWERLit by the Lake - PannacottaPRE-ROLLSAlibi - Dream Star / Nilla Wafer Combo PackVAPESJetty - Papaya Smash Mini Tank All-in-One VapeCONCENTRATESNew Roots Gardens - Bickett OG Live RosinEDIBLESPAX - Heirloom Peach Live Rosin Gummies“MJBizCon is the global stage and heartbeat of the cannabis industry so it is the perfect partner and venue to celebrate and recognize the hard work that goes the best quality products,” said Jocelyn Sheltraw, Co-Founder and CEO of Budist. “This first year was a great success and we look forward to having a truly national cannabis competition one day.”Presented by MJBiz and Budist, the 2025 MJBowl is supported by an incredible network of partners, including Nabis for distribution and Gotham, The Artist Tree, and NorCal Holistics for retail collaboration across both markets.ABOUT MJBizMJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list and ranks on the Gold 100 list of largest tradeshows in the U.S. The 2025 event will return to Las Vegas December 3-5, 2025 (Pre-Show Forums December 2). The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries via MJBizDaily, MJBiz Factbook. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBiz, please visit www.MJBizCon.com and www.MJBizDaily.com ABOUT BUDISTBudist is the cannabis industry’s first dedicated ratings and review app, bringing transparency, professionalism, and community to how cannabis products are evaluated and discovered. Often called the “Wine Spectator of cannabis,” Budist combines expert evaluations from a diverse team of trained critics with consumer reviews to deliver credible product insights across all categories. The app allows consumers to rate and review products, access expert perspectives, and discover standout brands with confidence. Budist also hosts educational and experiential events, including guided tastings, to build a community and culture of connoisseurship. For more information, visit www.Budist.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.