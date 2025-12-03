14th Annual MJBizCon Welcomes Thousands of Cannabis Professionals to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MJBizCon , the largest B2B cannabis trade show event in the world, kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center this morning. The annual pilgrimage of the cannabis industry is as strong as ever as tens of thousands of cannabis professionals descend on Las Vegas.MJBizCon, now in its 14th year, takes center stage this week. Kicking off with “The State of the Industry,” the MJBiz team was joined by Dustin Hoxworth, Founder/Editor-in-Chief, Fat Nugs Magazine and Rachelle Gordon, Editor, GreenState. Together they addressed shifting policy and regulations, market consolidation, consumer trends, and capital flows.While discussing how operators are navigating economic pressures, the latest update on whether President Trump will reschedule cannabis and new opportunities amid state legalization and the looming hemp THC ban, a central theme emerged: a unified cannabis industry is stronger than a divided market.“There is much for the cannabis industry to consider as we look ahead to 2026, including a major identity question,” said Chris Roberts, executive editor of MJBizDaily, the "Wall Street Journal of Weed."“We must come together and recognize that we're all on the same team,” urged Gordon. “If we want the industry to succeed, we must set aside our differences for a common goal: sensible federal policy that protects consumers and ensures they have access to products they can trust.”Additional highlights included:• Across the States: Newer markets, such as New York, Ohio, and Minnesota show great growth potential. But even in mature markets like California and Michigan, operators are finding success by focusing on quality product. Texas and Kentucky (and others) are regulating rather than banning hemp THC, which may provide a hint for how the federal THC ban, set to take effect in November 2026 if it is not reversed, is enforced. Michigan imposed an unprecedented 24% wholesale tax. But efforts to legalize adult-use cannabis in Florida and implement medical marijuana in Nebraska are facing political hurdles.• Tribal Cannabis: 2025 saw tribal cannabis industries emerge stronger than ever. State-tribal compacts such as those signed by Minnesota are allowing tribally produced products into regulated stores – could this be the genesis of regulated interstate trade in America? Minnesota’s new market may give us an answer.• In the Mainstream: Retailers like Circle K and Target love hemp THC drinks almost as much as MSOs do. What will the looming hemp THC ban mean for them?• New Products: Various new products made some waves this year, including hash holes, new cold vape technology, and beverages. This year’s MJBizCon theme--Flower Power--and sales data shows that “cannabis flower is still king,” noted Hoxworth.• In Washington DC: Is there salvation coming from DC? Could Biden-era policy and marijuana rescheduling happen under a Trump White House? Will the Supreme Court take up the Wiseacre case and rule that federal marijuana prohibition is unconstitutional? Is 280E relief coming? All COULD happen say panelists.• In the Press: Panelists urge that truly independent cannabis publications and media are essential. These outlets tell the real stories and truth of cannabis consumers, patients, and families that the plant continues to touch and save.MJBizCon runs from Wednesday Dec 3 through Friday, Dec 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Registration is still open!ABOUT MJBizMJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list and ranks on the Gold 100 list of largest tradeshows in the U.S. The 2025 event will return to Las Vegas December 3-5, 2025 (Pre-Show Forums December 2). The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries via MJBizDaily, MJBiz Factbook. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBiz, please visit www.MJBizCon.com and www.MJBizDaily.com

