Mozambique: ICRC responds to pressing humanitarian needs

Based on the outcomes of various assessments, the ICRC, working together with Mozambican Red Cross (CVM), distributed agricultural kits with seeds and tools to over 5,300 families in the communities of Matambalale, Miteda and Lutete, in Muidumbe district.

With the advent of the rainy season, the support will benefit farming families dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods - and will also improve their food security and nutritional levels. Fernando Chabuca*, 56, received 10 kg of beans, 10 kg of maize, 3 kg of sesame and one packet of cabbage seeds for first time. He says;