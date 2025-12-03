Egypt: Arab Region IHL Course Launches in Luxor Amid Rising Global Conflicts

Running from 30 November to 6 December, the course is organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in coordination with the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Egyptian National Committee on International Humanitarian Law (NCIHL).

Since its launch in 2004, the annual course has sought to strengthen understanding of IHL—the legal framework designed to protect civilians, prisoners of war, and all those not directly participating in hostilities during armed conflict—among Arab officials and academics.

This year’s edition is bringing together participants from 15 Arab states, including government officials from different ministries (including Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Justice and Interior) and different Arab NCIHLs, as well as prominent IHL academics and members of Arab national Red Crescent societies.

“It is a pleasure to attend this event alongside such a distinguished group, who have come from across the region with a shared commitment to upholding IHL. IHL is witnessing unprecedented challenges… let us rise and raise our voices to help avert this decline,” said Ambassador Mohamed Al-Amin Weld Akeek, LAS Assistant Secretary-General of Legal Affairs Sector, during the opening session.

“Respecting IHL rules is a cornerstone of regional stability,” said Judge Suzan Fahmy, Assistant Minister of Justice for Human Rights, Women and Children, and Secretary-General of the Egyptian NCIHL. “I am confident that this course will provide each participant with a broader vision, a more accurate understanding, and deeper skills. It will open new possibilities for reflection and interaction, and represent an additional step toward building a culture of respect for IHL, consistent with the needs of today’s world,” she added.

In 2024, the ICRC documented 130 armed conflicts worldwide—a figure that has more than doubled over the past 15 years. Many of these conflicts have persisted for decades, trapping generations in cycles of violence and trauma and leading to a sharp rise in humanitarian needs.

During the opening session, Anna Praz, Head of the ICRC Delegation in Cairo, emphasized the urgent need for renewed commitment to IHL: “We know from working on the frontlines for decades that IHL—when respected by parties to armed conflict—has spared civilian lives and property, prevented ill-treatment and disappearances, safeguarded hospitals and medical personnel, and enabled humanitarian aid to reach those most in need.

The IHL Regional Arabic Course features expert-led sessions by prominent Arab and international figures, case studies, and practical discussions on key IHL principles, including the protection of civilians, the conduct of hostilities, new technologies of warfare, IHL and Islamic law, IHL and peace, mechanisms for implementing IHL, and an overview of the international criminal legal system.

Upon completion, the course aims to strengthen IHL knowledge among practitioners and officials, equipping them with the skills needed to effectively support national implementation and dissemination efforts within their respective States.