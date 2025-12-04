Sioux City Man Guilty of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

A man who possessed with the intent to distribute fentanyl pled guilty on December 4, 2025, in federal court in Sioux City.

Alfredo Soberanes, age 31, from Sioux City, Iowa, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

At the plea hearing, pursuant to a plea agreement, Soberanes admitted that around midnight on August 31, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa, law enforcement attempted a traffic stop on his vehicle. Soberanes first stopped his vehicle, however, when law enforcement began to approach, he drove away. Law enforcement did not pursue the vehicle but went to the address in Sioux City associated with the vehicle registration. Another person answered the door, and stated they knew Soberanes, but that he was not at the residence. Law enforcement was given permission to search the residence. Soberanes was ultimately located hiding in the basement, and he was arrested. Found in Soberanes’ possession at arrest was, amongst other illicit items, a digital scale, a firearm, and over 2,500 pills containing fentanyl.

Sentencing before United States District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Soberanes remains in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Soberanes faces a minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum of 40 years’ imprisonment, a $5,000,000 fine, and four years of supervised release.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by the Sioux City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case file number is 25-CR-04046.