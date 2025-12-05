Norfolk man sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy

NORFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man was sentenced today to five years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

“Antonio Saunders has learned that kilogram-level cocaine shipments will not enter the Commonwealth of Virginia without swift and certain consequences," said Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. "Our vigilance is unwavering, and we will hold drug traffickers accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to court documents, in September 2021, law enforcement became aware of two parcels suspected of containing narcotics in transit from Texas to Virginia. Investigators interdicted the parcels and located 2.44 pounds of cocaine in the first package. They allowed the second parcel to continue to its intended address in Norfolk.

On Sept. 9, 2021, after the parcel was delivered to the addressed residence and left on the front porch, Antonio Deshaka Saunders, 43, retrieved the parcel, placed it in a vehicle, and attempted to leave. Investigators conducted a traffic stop and recovered the package, which contained one kilogram of cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Halligan; Christopher Heck, Special Agent in Charge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (ICE HSI) Washington, D.C.; and Paul Neudigate, Chief of Virginia Beach Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin M. Comstock prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:25-cr-72.