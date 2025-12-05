Mexican Man Guilty of Federal Controlled Substances Act Violations and Money Laundering

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced that RODOLFO AVILES-REYES a/k/a “Omar,” (“AVILES-REYES”), age 38, a resident of Mexico, pled guilty on November 19, 2025, before United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to a three-count superseding indictment. Count One charged AVILES-REYES with conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, five kilograms or more of cocaine, one kilogram or more of heroin, and four hundred grams or more of fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), and 841(b)(1)(A). Count Two charged AVILES-REYES with conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1956(a)(2)(A) and 1956(h). Count Four charged AVILES-REYES with interstate travel in aid of racketeering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1952(a)(3).

According to court documents, AVILES-REYES, and other co-conspirators, distributed multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin within the Eastern District of Louisiana. Additionally, AVILES-REYES, and other co-conspirators, traveled between New Orleans, and other states, in order to transport U.S. Currency and narcotics on behalf of a Drug Trafficking Organization, from Louisiana to Mexico.

As to Count One, AVILES-REYES faces a minimum term of imprisonment of ten years, up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000,000, at least five years of supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100. As to Count Two, AVILES-REYES faces up to twenty years imprisonment, a fine of up to $500,000, up to three years of supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100. As to Count Four, AVILES-REYES faces up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years of supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.

This prosecution is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States. HSTF New Orleans comprises agents and officers from the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the prosecution being led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration – New Orleans Field Division Office, and assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Border Patrol, the Gretna Major Crimes Task Force, the Kenner Police Department, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St. John’s Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the New Orleans Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Lynn E. Schiffman of the Narcotics Unit is in charge of the prosecution.

