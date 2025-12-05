LH3M Launches Global Live Series: 'From The Moon To Earth – The Trillion-Dollar Helium-3 Frontier'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLC (LH3M) today announced the launch of its new live event series, “From The Moon To Earth: The Trillion-Dollar Helium-3 Frontier,” a global conversation on the emerging lunar economy and the central role of helium-3 as the first commercially viable export from the Moon.For over half a century, missions to the Moon have been government-funded cost centers — remarkable achievements in exploration but never designed to generate sustained economic return. This series marks a shift in that paradigm by examining how lunar helium-3 can support Earth’s future trillion-dollar industries, including scalable fusion energy—the only scalable green energy solution for Earth—and quantum computing, where helium-3 is the only viable coolant for ultra-low-temperature operation.The inaugural session, titled “From Cost Center to Revenue Generator,” will explore how helium-3 represents the only lunar resource with a positive return on investment capable of overcoming the extreme technical and financial challenges of operating on the Moon — and how a revenue-generating lunar-to-Earth model may succeed where traditional government-funded cost centers cannot. The discussion will outline how private industry may sustain long-term lunar operations while supplying Earth’s growing demand for fusion and quantum technologies.This event is the first in an ongoing monthly series focused entirely on helium-3 and its role in the future lunar-to-Earth economy. Each session will highlight a different aspect of helium-3’s importance. The second session will focus on fusion, including a comparison of helium-3 from the Moon versus tritium-based approaches. The third session will focus on quantum computing, including the role of helium-3 as the only viable coolant capable of maintaining ultra-low temperatures, and what quantum technologies would face without access to helium-3. Additional sessions will explore adjacent topics, technologies, policy considerations, investment models, and long-term lunar operational strategies, all centered around helium-3.The series is free and open to anyone interested in the space economy, fusion energy, quantum computing, green energy, lunar exploration, and related advanced technologies.Event Details:Date: December 17, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ESTFormat: Free virtual live eventRegistration:About the Series“From The Moon To Earth” is a recurring global forum dedicated exclusively to the economic, technical, and strategic dimensions of lunar helium-3 brought back to Earth. The series brings together experts, investors, policymakers, scientists, engineers, and industry leaders to examine how helium-3 can drive scalable fusion energy, quantum computing infrastructure, national strategy, and a sustainable private lunar economy.About Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLCBased in Scottsdale, Arizona, LH3M is pioneering the technologies required to detect, extract, and deliver helium-3 from the Moon to Earth. With multiple issued patents and additional filings pending internationally, LH3M is shaping the future of scalable fusion energy, quantum cryogenics, and the emerging lunar economy.Learn more at www.lh3m.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.