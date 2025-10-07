Lunar Helium-3 Mining and Mosae Zorg Industries Forge First-Ever Moon-to-Europe Resource Supply Chain

Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLC Mosae Zorg Industries

U.S.–German partnership bridges space mining and quantum computing to build the world’s first lunar-derived quantum supply chain.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M) and Mosae Zorg Industries (MZI) today announced a landmark Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish the world’s first commercial supply chain for lunar resources. This partnership connects Moon-derived helium-3 and other isotopically pure materials with advanced European quantum technologies, creating the backbone for a new era of computation, strategic defense, and sustainable energy. By linking lunar extraction with terrestrial innovation, this alliance signals the beginning of a practical, long-term lunar economy.About Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M)Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, LH3M is pioneering the extraction and commercialization of helium-3 and related lunar resources. With multiple issued U.S. patents, international pending and additional filings in progress, the company is developing extraction techniques designed specifically for the Moon. LH3M’s mission is to return helium-3 for two transformative purposes: nuclear fusion, the only scalable sustainable green energy, and quantum computing, essential for national defense and other life-changing breakthroughs.About Mosae Zorg Industries (MZI)Headquartered in Berlin, MZI develops next-generation quantum computing platforms powered by isotopically pure materials. Its flagship product, MosaeQ™, is a SaaS quantum platform engineered to host proprietary algorithms for applications spanning predictive biology, cryptography, and frontier computing challenges. Positioned at the center of Europe’s space and quantum innovation ecosystem, MZI is preparing to scale its architecture with the integration of lunar-sourced resources.Executive CommentaryChris Salvino, CEO of LH3M, stated:“We will return helium-3 from the Moon for two purposes: nuclear fusion, the only scalable green energy, and quantum computing, which is critical for national defense and other life-changing breakthroughs. Together, these applications form the key pathway to a sustainable and ongoing human presence on the Moon.”F. Hanna Campbell, CEO of MZI, added:“Our partnership with LH3M represents more than supply—it is the convergence of space and quantum. Together, we are forging the infrastructure to unlock quantum systems capable of addressing humanity’s most complex challenges.”Media ContactLunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M)📧 info@lh3m.com | 🌐 www.lh3m.com Mosae Zorg Industries (MZI)📧 fhcampbell@mosaezorg.com | 🌐 www.mosaezorg.com

