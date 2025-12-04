Funding an Applied Technology Facility at SUNY Delhi

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $32 million investment in a new state-of-the-art Applied Technology Facility at SUNY Delhi, located on the site of the university’s North Hall. The 15,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in 2030 to support SUNY Delhi’s mechatronics program, which prepares New Yorkers for careers in advanced manufacturing including machining, pneumatics and hydraulics, CADD, welding instrumentation controls, robotics, 3D printing and programmable logic controls.

“Through investments focused on workforce development in high-demand fields, we maintain New York and SUNY's position as leaders driving economic growth and upward mobility,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to support crucial initiatives like SUNY Delhi's mechatronics program to strengthen the future of advanced manufacturing in New York State. I look forward to seeing how this investment helps our students and our state flourish.”

Mechatronics is an interdisciplinary field of engineering that integrates mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and control systems. Many applied technology and skilled trades industries are experiencing a severe shortage of qualified workers. With the construction of the Applied Technology Facility, SUNY Delhi will further bolster a strong workforce pipeline of highly trained individuals ready to immediately fill in-demand positions in the Southern Tier. Today’s announcement came during State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr.’s campus visit to announce the project with SUNY Delhi President Mary Bonderoff.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY campuses throughout New York provide an affordable, world-class education that advances upward mobility and powers the state workforce. Thanks to this investment by Governor Hochul, SUNY Delhi will further cement itself as a leader in advanced manufacturing and mechatronics while also giving students the skills to launch a career in a high-demand field.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Thanks to the steadfast support of Governor Hochul and state leaders, SUNY institutions can prepare its students for careers in high-demand industries. We are excited to see how this investment will transform SUNY Delhi’s advanced manufacturing programs and continue to align higher education with the needs of our students, state, and economy.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, Empire State Development is making smart, high-impact investments designed to expand the opportunity economy to all New Yorkers. The Applied Technology Facility will help to address the needs of high-tech manufacturing industries, providing students with the skills and training necessary to thrive in the jobs of tomorrow.”

SUNY Delhi President Mary Bonderoff said, “We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul, Chancellor King, and our partners at Empire State Development for their vision and leadership in making this transformational investment possible. The new Applied Technology Facility will open doors for students across New York to pursue careers in in-demand fields such as advanced manufacturing. At SUNY Delhi, we take pride in preparing students to step directly into essential, well-paying careers that strengthen our regional economy. This project is a major step forward for our campus, our community, and workforce development in the Southern Tier.”

SUNY Delhi will receive $24 million in funding through the SUNY Construction Fund, and $8 million through the Regional Economic Development Council Capital Fund, administered by Empire State Development, to assist in the expansion of the college’s Mechatronics and Applied Technology programs. The funds from the Regional Economic Development Council Capital Fund will cover a portion of the demolition, environmental remediation, building renovations and other soft costs associated with the project.

The project will transform SUNY Delhi’s North-Hall into a state-of-the-art Applied Technology Facility to support the college’s new Mechatronics program, and house other applied technology disciplines. The new facility will be home to SUNY’s first mechatronics program that offers both associate and bachelor’s degree programs and include new machinery for training in advanced manufacturing. Graduates of these in-demand programs have 100% job placement in the industry and quickly move into lucrative management positions.

SUNY Delhi will also make updates to its mechatronics program to increase access for students to high-demand careers in advanced manufacturing and related fields. When fully implemented, SUNY Delhi’s applied tech and mechatronics degrees will increase the number of trained and credentialed graduates each year, significantly contributing to the skilled workforce pipeline in the region.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students across its portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.

About SUNY Delhi’s Applied Technologies Programs

SUNY Delhi has a long-standing reputation for producing highly skilled graduates to meet New York’s workforce needs in high-demand areas such as mechatronics, HVACR, welding, electrical construction, plumbing, and construction management. With a commitment to hands-on learning opportunities, internships, and industry connections, these applied technologies programs build strong foundational skills and knowledge that allow graduates to hit the ground running in the job market. SUNY Delhi offers both associate and bachelor’s degree pathways, with some programs boasting up to 100 percent job placements and highly competitive salaries. For more information about SUNY Delhi, visit www.delhi.edu or call (607) 746-6738.