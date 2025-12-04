Ensuring Insurance Coverage for Follow-Up Screening

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr., said, “Today, New York takes an important step toward saving lives and empowering residents to take control of their health. By Governor Hochul signing this bill, that I am thankful to have introduced in the Senate, we strengthen our commitment to early detection, one of the most effective tools we have against lung cancer, while also ensuring no one is forced to choose between their financial security and their well-being. In addition to prevention, accessible and affordable screening is equally critical to reducing mortality. I am grateful for the bipartisan support behind this bill and for the Governor’s action. Together, we move closer to a future where lung cancer is detected earlier, treated more effectively, and far less devastating for New York families.”

Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in New York State. Providing coverage for follow-ups or diagnostic services will save lives and I applaud the Assembly, the Senate, and Governor Hochul for getting this legislation passed and signed.”

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) Senior Government Relations Director Michael Davoli said, “By signing this bill, Governor Hochul has taken a historic step toward saving lives from lung cancer. For too long, cost barriers have kept high-risk New Yorkers from getting fully screened, and the consequences have been deadly. This law changes that reality. Governor Hochul and the Legislature have delivered a policy that will enable more New Yorkers to detect their cancer early, ensuring they have a fighting chance.”