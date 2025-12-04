ITECS Achieves Sophos Gold Partner Status as Only DFW MSP with Dual Credentials

ITECS, a premier MSP, MSSP, AI Consulting Firm in Dallas Texas Brian Desmot, Founder and CIO of ITECS ITECS AI consulting experts providing their Dallas client AI strategy services.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITECS Outsourcing, LLC, a Dallas-Fort Worth managed IT services provider, announced that it has achieved Sophos Gold Partner status, advancing from Silver tier in just six months. ITECS is the only managed service provider in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to hold both Sophos Managed Service Provider and Sophos Cloud Security Provider specializations.The Sophos Partner Program recognizes IT service providers who demonstrate significant investment in Sophos technologies through revenue commitments, technical certifications, and proven expertise. Gold Partner status provides ITECS with enhanced margins, priority support escalation, and expanded access to Sophos sales and marketing resources.ITECS earned the designation through rapid monthly recurring revenue growth and multiple certifications across Sophos product lines, including Sales, MDR Sales, and Engineer certifications. The company's dual specializations position ITECS to deliver comprehensive security solutions spanning endpoint protection, managed detection and response, and cloud security posture management.As a Sophos Managed Service Provider, ITECS delivers security-as-a-service with flexible billing options designed to strengthen clients' cybersecurity posture. The Cloud Security Provider specialization enables ITECS to architect, deploy, and manage Sophos products built specifically for cloud environments, including Sophos Cloud Optix Sophos Cloud Optix is a cloud security posture management platform that provides continuous visibility into AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes environments. The platform automates compliance assessments for standards including SOC2, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS while detecting misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and over-privileged access before they can be exploited.ITECS deploys the full Sophos security stack for managed services clients, including Sophos XDR for next-generation endpoint protection and Sophos MDR for 24/7 threat detection and response powered by Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence teams.While ITECS maintains partnerships with Check Point, Cisco, and other industry-leading cybersecurity vendors, Sophos serves as the company's preferred partner for mid-market clients seeking enterprise-quality security solutions at mid-market pricing. Achieving Gold Partner status in six months reflects ITECS's commitment to delivering best-in-class protection to organizations that have traditionally been priced out of enterprise-grade security.ITECS's Sophos partner profile is publicly available on the Sophos Partner Directory About ITECS Outsourcing, LLCITECS is a Dallas-Fort Worth managed IT services provider founded in 2002. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, ITECS delivers strategic IT partnerships through four core verticals: Managed IT Services, Managed Cybersecurity, Cloud Hosting, and AI Consulting & DevOps. With 23 years of experience and a 95% client retention rate, ITECS helps organizations achieve operational excellence through proactive technology management.

