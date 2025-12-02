ITECS Marks 23 Years as Dallas-Fort Worth's Trusted Managed IT Services Partner

Brian Desmot, Founder and CIO of ITECS

Dallas-based IT firm has evolved from solo consultancy to four-vertical technology provider serving SMBs and enterprise organizations

95% client retention isn't an accident. We've always believed that IT should be a growth enabler. After 23 years, the relationships we've built with Dallas-area businesses are what I'm most proud of.” — Brian Desmot

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITECS Outsourcing, LLC, a managed IT services provider headquartered in Plano, Texas, marks 23 years of delivering technology solutions to businesses across North Texas and the United States.Founder Brian Desmot launched ITECS in February 2002 as a one-person IT consulting firm — years before the managed services provider (MSP) industry had a name. At the time, Desmot was working at Deloitte & Touche and recognized early indicators of the firm's coming restructuring. Rather than reset his career trajectory, he spent lunch breaks learning web development, marketing, and sales, building the foundation for his own company.ITECS initially served both residential and commercial clients with onsite computer support. The company quickly pivoted to focus exclusively on business clients, with Desmot earning his Novell Certified Engineer (CNE) credential to support enterprise networks running Windows NT and Novell systems.By 2006, ITECS had grown enough to support its first employee. As cloud computing emerged, Desmot opened the company's first colocation facility to host client servers, Microsoft Exchange environments, and offsite backups. A dedicated cybersecurity practice followed, with Desmot building deep expertise in each discipline before expanding the team.Today, ITECS serves organizations ranging from 40 to 400 employees across healthcare, legal, financial services, and manufacturing. The company also provides augmented IT support for enterprise organizations including OpenText, Pizza Hut, and Bob Evans Farms' former Richardson production facility.In the past year, ITECS launched its fourth major service vertical — AI Consulting and DevOps — joining Managed IT Services, Managed Cybersecurity, and Cloud Hosting. All four verticals operate under the company's managed services approach, providing clients with predictable costs and proactive technology management.The next decade will bring continued transformation in how businesses operate. Artificial intelligence is already reshaping workflows, decision-making, and customer experiences. ITECS is actively helping clients build AI strategies aligned with business goals, implement responsible governance frameworks, and prepare infrastructure for emerging technologies. Whether navigating the evolution of cloud computing, increasingly complex cybersecurity threats, or technologies not yet on the horizon, ITECS remains committed to staying ahead of the curve — just as it has since 2002.ITECS was recognized as Best MSP in Dallas in 2015 and maintains a 95% client retention rate.About ITECS Outsourcing, LLCITECS is a Dallas-Fort Worth managed IT services provider founded in 2002. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, ITECS delivers strategic IT partnerships through four core verticals: Managed IT Services, Managed Cybersecurity, Cloud Hosting, and AI Consulting & DevOps. With 23 years of experience and a 95% client retention rate, ITECS helps organizations achieve operational excellence through proactive technology management. Learn more at www.itecsonline.com

