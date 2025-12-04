Rome Hip-hop Artist, Gabriel Day, Joins YMCA in Making the World a Better Place

“Y” Kid Returns to His Roots for Global Movement

ROME, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley announces the addition of Rome, New York native and national Christian/Gospel recording artist Gabriel Day to its “A Better Place Project.” On July 18th, Day unveiled his original song, “Better Place,” the third release in a series dedicated to spreading hope and positivity during challenging times.Gabriel Day’s journey from a YMCA kid in Rome to an influential artist makes his contribution to this project particularly meaningful. By returning to his roots, he seeks to give back to the community that shaped him. “Better Place” features Day’s signature hip-hop style, paired with uplifting lyrics that inspire youth to take action and foster positivity in their surroundings every day.The YMCA's “A Better Place Project” began as an international initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic, featuring multiple national recording artists, educators, and musicians from seven continents. The first song in the series, titled “A Better Place,” showcased Grammy winners like the Soweto Gospel Choir and R&B legend Melba Moore. The second release, “Better World Blues,” featured Mississippi blues great Robert Kimbrough Sr., bringing life to a children's book with the same name by Leo.Hank Leo, CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley, expressed his enthusiasm for Day’s involvement: “Having Gabe join our project was really a blessing. I’ve known him and his family since he was a young kid in our school-age childcare program, and it’s been special to watch him grow in his faith and influence through music. This song is truly inspiring.”“Better Place,” crafted with the assistance of vocalist Schuyler Johnson, aims to empower younger generations to envision and work toward a brighter future. The resources developed through the "A Better Place Project," including music, a children’s book series, and an educational curriculum, are available for purchase, with proceeds directly benefiting the local YMCA. A full-length documentary about the project is also planned for release in 2026.This initiative is crucial for providing scholarships to those in need, ensuring essential services remain accessible to all community members. By purchasing music or participating in the project, supporters contribute to building a stronger community where everyone can thrive.To learn more about the “A Better Place Project” or to purchase music and books, please visit www.abetterplaceproject.org . Join us in creating a better place for our communities and celebrate the spirit of unity. For more information about Gabriel Day, visit his website at www.gabrielmaday.com About the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley:The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley serves the greater Rome, Oneida, and Whitesboro areas with programs and services for the whole family. We are a 501c3 charitable non-profit organization with two primary branches in Rome and Oneida and school-age childcare in the Whitesboro area. The Y’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

