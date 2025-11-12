YMCA’s A Better Place Project Recognized at Voices Rising Film Festival

YMCA CEO, Hank Leo, joins film festival featured project creators for group photo.

Project Releases Third Song and Children’s Book for Violence Prevention

ROME, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley has launched the "A Better Place Project" as a beacon of hope and healing in the wake of the pandemic. This multi-media initiative unites renowned recording artists and YMCAs worldwide, creating a collective effort to inspire positivity and resilience in communities. Through this project, the YMCA has produced three original songs, a captivating music video, three engaging children’s books, a comprehensive curriculum for youth-serving organizations, and a documentary that will be unveiled soon.On Saturday, November 8th, the music video for "A Better Place" was featured at the Voices Rising Film Festival held at Kumble Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, showcasing diverse storytelling through film. YMCA CEO Hank Leo and supporter John Elberson proudly represented the project, emphasizing its significance. “Participating in the Voices Rising Film Festival has been an incredible experience for us at the YMCA. We are honored to see the A Better Place project recognized for its positive impact on communities. This festival not only celebrates creativity but also amplifies crucial voices and narratives that inspire real change,” remarked Hank Leo.In addition to global acclaim, "A Better Place Project" has recently expanded its offerings with two remarkable new elements. The latest original song, “Better Place,” features modern gospel artist Gabriel Day and Christian artist Schuyler Johnson, infusing R&B and soul into the project while underscoring messages of positivity and acceptance vital for local communities. This song serves as a rallying cry, inviting listeners to embrace love and support each other amidst challenges.Moreover, the third children’s book, “The Boy and the Tree,” addresses the pressing issue of school violence by facilitating essential conversations between adults and children. This poignant narrative helps young readers navigate their fears and emotions, fostering resilience and understanding. Also adapted into an animated short film by US Illustrations and supported by former Disney artist Davy Liu, the book presents beautifully illustrated characters that resonate with children, encouraging empathy and awareness.All components of “A Better Place Project” are available for purchase, with all proceeds directly benefiting the local YMCA. This funding is crucial in providing scholarships for those in need, ensuring that essential services remain accessible to all community members, regardless of their financial situation. By purchasing music, books, or participating in the project, you contribute to building a stronger community where everyone can thrive.To learn more about "A Better Place Project" or to get your copies of the music and books, please visit www.abetterplaceproject.org . Join us in creating a better place for our communities and celebrate the spirit of unity and growth!About the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley:The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley serves the greater Rome, Oneida, and Whitesboro areas with programs and services for the whole family. We are a 501c3 charitable non-profit organization with two primary branches in Rome and Oneida and school-age childcare in the Whitesboro area. The Y’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

