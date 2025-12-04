Contact: Heather Pillsworth, (845) 431-7911

Release Date: December 04, 2025 State Department Of Transportation And Office Of General Services Announce Opening Of New Highway Maintenance Facility In Hudson Valley State-of-the-Art Facility in East Fishkill Will Facilitate Improved Snow Removal and Road Maintenance Along Interstate 84 and the Taconic State Parkway New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the art maintenance facility that will bolster snow removal and road maintenance activities along key highways in the Hudson Valley. The new, 18,427-square-foot building at NYSDOT’s Lime Kiln Yard in the Town of East Fishkill, Dutchess County, will help speed repairs to plow trucks and other vital pieces of equipment, allowing them to stay on the road longer and facilitating a more efficient response to incidents of severe weather and other highway emergencies. The new facility also features the latest technology and clean energy initiatives to help safeguard the environment and better serve travelers. “The Department of Transportation has one of the finest snow fighting forces in the nation and we are committed to giving them the resources and equipment they need to keep travelers safe,” Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “This state-of-the art facility will ensure that our dedicated crews have the facilities, materials and equipment they need to maintain and operate our state roadway network as well as making sure our plows and emergency response vehicles are ready to go when New Yorkers need them the most - during emergencies and extreme weather events.” New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “OGS is proud to build, rehabilitate, and upgrade DOT spaces in all corners of New York. This new 20,000-square-foot facility in Dutchess County is a result of our longstanding partnership and will serve as a hub for their teams, who work around the clock to keep our roads reliable and safe no matter the season.” The new maintenance facility is capable of garaging 14 large dump trucks and features office space, exterior and interior LED lighting, plug in stations for DOT’s electric vehicles, and a high efficiency heating system. Additionally, an indoor wash bay was installed to ensure vehicle cleanliness to improve vehicle visibility, protect critical parts and reduce long-term maintenance. Construction of the new building began in 2022. Located on Lime Kiln Road and visible from Interstate 84 in the Town of East Fishkill, the Lime Kiln Yard provides a centrally located hub for NYSDOT operations in Dutchess and Putnam Counties. The 26 workers based at this yard are responsible for maintaining approximately 230 lane miles of state roads. In addition to storm response, they also perform such tasks as filling potholes, guiderail repairs and drainage repairs. Areas in this jurisdiction include: Interstate 84 between the Newburgh Beacon Bridge and the Connecticut state line

Taconic State Parkway from U.S. Route 6 to State Route 55

State Route 376 between State Route 52 and State Route 113 As winter gets going, the Department of Transportation is still accepting job applications to join our dedicated family of highway maintenance workers/snowplow operators, mechanics, engineers, and office staff. A candidate must be at least 18 years old and pass a physical and drug test. Qualified candidates interested in a rewarding career, keeping our communities safe, can stop by a local DOT residency, a Regional Fleet shop, or find more information on NYSDOT's website at ny.gov/dotjobs. State Senator Rob Rolison said, "The Hudson Valley thrives when our roads are safe, reliable, and well cared for. This new residency ensures that our region will be better served — not just during storms or emergencies, but every single day. By giving NYSDOT teams a modern, centrally located home base, we're strengthening the backbone of our transportation network and supporting the communities that rely on it." Assemblymember Anil Beephan said, "Thank you to Commissioner Dominguez and the dedicated team at NYSDOT for their leadership in bringing this new Hopewell Junction residency to completion, and for the commitment to improving transportation infrastructure here in Dutchess County. This modern facility will strengthen our ability to maintain local highways, respond quickly to snow and ice events, and ensure safer travel for our residents who rely on these corridors every day. I appreciate the dedicated workforce who will operate this facility, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have on our community." Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said, "Congratulations to the New York State DOT on their new residency facility in Hopewell. This new location will be an important asset in keeping the vital state roadways in the southern Dutchess area, including I-84 corridor, Taconic State Parkway and U.S. Route 376, in good repair and safe during snow and ice weather events. State roadways, including I-84 corridor, Taconic State Parkway and U.S. Route 376, are critical to commerce, emergency services and everyday travel." East Fishkill Supervisor Nicholas D'Allesandro said, "The opening of this new NYSDOT residency is great news for our community. With a modern, centrally located hub right here in Hopewell Junction, residents will benefit from quicker response times, improved road conditions, and enhanced winter storm readiness. I thank Commissioner Dominguez and all partners involved for making this long-planned project a reality." To ensure the safety of the traveling public and snowplow operators during storms, motorists are reminded "Don't Crowd The Plow" - slow down and stay safely behind snowplow trucks to give them plenty of room on the road. Plows travel at approximately 35 miles per hour and should never be passed.