Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: December 02, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Launch of New Queen City Forward Website Community Invited to Share Comments, Questions, and Insights on NYSDOT’s Next Major Project in Western New York at Second Listening Session on Tuesday, December 16 New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the launch of the new Queen City Forward website – located at QueenCityForward.dot.ny.gov – which will serve as the Department’s new dedicated online hub for a reimagined project along the Kensington Expressway that aims to engage the community and create a brighter transportation future for the City of Buffalo and Western New York. “Working with the community, we have an opportunity right now to shape a project along the Kensington Expressway that can serve Western New York for generations,” Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “Queen City Forward is a complete reset of the public process to reimagine transportation in Western New York and it’s our goal to listen, learn and develop a framework for a project in collaboration with citizens of the Queen City and surrounding communities.” The website will serve as a one-stop shop for information about Queen City Forward as the project progresses over the coming weeks, months, and years. It includes details on ongoing community outreach efforts, such as dates and times for listening sessions and future public meetings as they are scheduled; information on how to contact NYSDOT representatives, including the location and hours of the Queen City Forward Outreach Office; options to sign up for email updates and project stakeholder alerts; a Frequently Asked Questions section explaining the project's goals, history, and future direction; and links to project news. The site will be regularly updated to keep the public informed and provide avenues for feedback. For more information or to get involved, visit the website at QueenCityForward.dot.ny.gov. The Department is also announcing that its second open-house-style listening session will be held on Tuesday, December 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edward Saunders Community Center, located at 2777 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215. It is the second in a series of public listening sessions that will be held in the coming weeks to gather community input and give the public a voice in this beginning phase of the project. As a reminder, the first listening session is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Schiller Park Senior Center, located at 2057 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. Queen City Forward represents a fresh start in reimagining transportation in Western New York. The State Department of Transportation is inviting members of the community to share their vision for a project that will enhance the quality of life and create a transportation solution on Buffalo’s East Side that works for all. Through strong community collaboration, NYSDOT is committed to delivering on a vision that will help advance the region forward. The listening sessions will feature displays and provide an opportunity for the public to share feedback, voice concerns, and engage in discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to listen and answer questions. Input gathered will inform the project scope and analysis of effects, including a traffic study on a potential fill-in option and the diversion of 75,000 daily vehicles and an assessment of the associated air quality effects. Future sessions will be held in areas where residents are affected by proximity to the expressway, as well as areas in which users of the expressway reside. NYSDOT encourages the community to follow Queen City Forward on social media for the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Media are invited to attend and observe this important community engagement. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

