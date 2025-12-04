Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Va.) Receives Stateswoman Award from Richard Bland College

Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Va.) was awarded the inaugural Stateswoman Award at this year's RBC Awards of Distinction. (L-R) RBC Foundation Board Member Amy Everett, Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Va.), RBC President Debbie Sydow and RBC Foundation Chair Jeff Britt posing as Sen. Locke accepts the RBC Stateswoman Award. Mark Stevens ('75), Senior Vice President and Regional Marketing Executive at Touchstone Bank, received the RBC Distinguished Alumni Award—the highest honor RBC bestows upon its alumni. The Herbert Miller family were recipients of the RBC Richard Bland Award. Amber Ange ('17) was honored with the RBC Young Alumni Award.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Bland College (RBC) recently celebrated its annual Awards of Distinction ceremony on campus, recognizing individuals whose contributions have strengthened the College and advanced its mission. This year’s honorees included Virginia State Senator Mamie Locke (D-Va.), recipient of the inaugural Stateswoman Award; Mark Stevens (’75), Distinguished Alumni Award; the Herbert Miller family, Richard Bland Award; and Amber Ange (’17), Young Alumni Award.“Here at RBC, we recognize and celebrate excellence—excellence in scholarship, excellence in leadership and excellence in service,” RBC President Debbie Sydow said. “Each 2025 award winner is an extraordinary individual whose life, career and legacy of service is truly exemplary.”Sen. Locke, a respected member of the Virginia General Assembly, was honored for her sustained advocacy for affordable higher education and her long-standing support of student opportunity across the Commonwealth.“I do this for the other Mamie Lockes out there,” Sen. Locke said. “They need to know someone cares enough about them to lend a hand and reach back and pay it forward.”Her leadership was pivotal in advancing legislation that granted Richard Bland College independence from William & Mary—an important milestone finalized in July following approval by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly.“My commitment to higher education is not to receive accolades or recognition,” she said. “There are others out there who need a chance in life—just like the many chances I’ve received.”Mark Stevens was recognized for his professional achievements and his continued dedication to RBC. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor the College bestows upon its alumni.The Herbert Miller family received the Richard Bland Award for exemplary service to the College. Amber Ange was honored with the Young Alumni Award for demonstrating early-career leadership and promise.Last year’s honorees included Jerry F. Tatum (’73), Distinguished Alumni Award; Howard W. Worrell Jr. (’65), Richard Bland Award; and Michael D. Winn (’13), Young Alumni Award.

