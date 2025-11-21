Richard Bland College Honors Senator Mamie Locke with Stateswoman Award

Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Va.) will receive the first-ever Stateswoman Award at the Richard Bland College Awards of Distinction event on December 2.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Richard Bland College Foundation announced today Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Va.) will receive the first-ever Stateswoman Award at the College’s Awards of Distinction event on December 2 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. This prestigious award was established to honor individuals who have demonstrated exemplary public service and have been champions of Richard Bland College.Sen. Locke, a respected leader in the Virginia General Assembly, has been a steadfast advocate for access to affordable higher education and policies that strengthen opportunities for students across the Commonwealth.“Senator Locke embodies the spirit of this award,” said President Debbie L. Sydow, President of Richard Bland College (RBC). “Her unwavering commitment to education and public service has made a profound impact on students and communities throughout Virginia.“We are proud to recognize her leadership and support of Richard Bland College.”Of note, Sen. Locke patroned legislation that granted Richard Bland College independence from William & Mary, championing the College’s vision for greater autonomy and growth. On April 3, the Virginia General Assembly approved Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s amendment allowing the nine-member Richard Bland College Board of Visitors to assume governance on July 1, officially granting the College its independence.Her leadership and steadfast support helped secure a historic milestone that positions RBC to expand its mission and better serve students across the Commonwealth. Her advocacy continues to shape a stronger, more empowered future for the institution.In addition to the Stateswoman Award, the Foundation will honor several distinguished members of the Richard Bland College community. Mark Stevens (’75), a proud RBC alumnus, will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award, recognizing his professional achievements and continued dedication to supporting the College. The Herbert Miller family will receive the Richard Bland Award, which honors individuals and groups who have provided commendable service to the College. Lastly, Amber Ange (’17), an RBC alumna whose early accomplishments exemplify promise and leadership, will be awarded the Young Alumni Award.Amy Everett, who will serve as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies in her role as Chair of the RBC Foundation Committee for Awards of Distinction, noted the significance of this year’s honorees.“Each awardee reflects the strength, resilience and impact of the Richard Bland College community,” Everett said. “Their stories inspire our students and demonstrate the power of an RBC education.”The Awards of Distinction event celebrates individuals and organizations whose contributions advance the mission of Richard Bland College and enrich the lives of its students. The ceremony will take place on the College’s campus and will include recognition of scholarship recipients and distinguished partners.These are the recipients of the 2024 Awards of Distinction: Jerry F. Tatum (’73) earned the Distinguished Alumni Award; Howard W. Worrell, Jr. (’65), the Richard Bland Award; and Michael D. Winn (’13), the Young Alumni Award.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.