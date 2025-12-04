APEC 2025 in Action at Hanyang University: The Convergence of China's Economic Strategy and Korean Market Intelligence

linking Chinese industrial clusters and Korean innovation ecosystems Making APEC 2025 Visible in Our Factories and Classrooms a genuine ‘multiplier effect’ for the Asia–Pacific

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 2 December 2025, the Shenzhen Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce and the Department of Global Strategy & Intelligence Studies (GSAIS) at Hanyang University jointly hosted the “APEC 2025 in Action: China’s Strategy × Korea’s Intelligence” Forum at Hanyang University in Seoul. The event transformed the outcomes of APEC 2025 into a concrete China–Korea cooperation roadmap with a target to deliver visible pilot outcomes during APEC 2026 in Shenzhen. The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), which plays a key role in promoting trade and investment cooperation between Korea and major partners such as China, also joined the forum online, underscoring its support for a deeper China–South Korea partnership under the APEC framework.From Gyeongju to Seoul: Translating APEC 2025 into ActionUnder Korea’s APEC 2025 theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper,” the Hanyang forum was positioned as a “working-level answer” to these high-level commitments—turning declarations into projects that directly link Chinese industrial clusters and Korean innovation ecosystems.Mr. Sha Shengxi, President of the Shenzhen Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that the private sector must be a core driving force in implementing APEC 2025:“APEC’s vision only becomes real when it is reflected in our factory orders, our logistics routes, and the skills of our next generation of entrepreneurs,” Sha noted. “Shenzhen’s high-end manufacturing clusters stand ready to work with Korean partners in AI, data, and market intelligence so that APEC 2025 is a set of concrete China–Korea stories we can show the world in 2026.”Prof. Joohan Ryoo, Chair of GSAIS at Hanyang University, welcomed the delegation and framed the forum within APEC 2025’s broader architecture:“APEC 2025 has put AI cooperation and demographic transformation at the center of the regional agenda,” Ryoo observed. “China’s long-term economic strategy and industrial scale, combined with Korea’s strengths in AI, data, and innovation ecosystems, can create a genuine ‘multiplier effect’ for the Asia–Pacific—if we design projects that deliver measurable outcomes .”A series of detailed industry speeches also highlighted how APEC 2025 priorities can be applied to specific sectors:Mr. Bai Honghai, Education Consultant of the Chamber and Director of the Research Institute of Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd. (CTI), emphasized that AI is pushing the testing industry toward a new model of “data-driven, intelligent diagnostics and precise prediction.” Bai expressed his hope that CTI, academia, and industries can deepen industry–education integration, accelerate the transformation of research outcomes into real productivity, and jointly promote the high-quality development of the China–Korea testing and certification sector.Mr. Chen Suo, Executive Vice President of the Chamber and General Manager of Dongguan Liuchuan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., focuses on civil and industrial automotive harnesses, mobile phone peripherals, and smart-wearable accessories. Chen said he hopes to leverage Korea’s AI capabilities to scale up AI applications in the connector industry, helping enterprises reduce costs, increase efficiency, and pursue high-quality growth across the China–Korea value chain.Mr. Ye Shengshou, Vice President of the Chamber and Chairman of Shenzhen Guangmai Electronics Co., Ltd., proposed a series of cooperation tracks: joint R&D on smart medical-beauty LED semiconductor devices, tackling core LED technologies for high-end application scenarios, innovation partnerships in new energy and intelligent lighting, and co-building an industry–academia–research ecosystem linking Shenzhen’s LED display sector with Korean partners.Ms. Chen Kaman, Vice President of the Chamber and CEO of Shenzhen Yiqingteng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., delivered a talk titled “China–Korea AI Industry Cooperation: Empowering Shenzhen Manufacturing and the Smart Wearable Sector.” She shared practical AI application cases and future trends, arguing that China and Korea possess natural, complementary strengths: Korea excels in robotics core technologies and rich application scenarios, while Shenzhen offers complete supply chains, vibrant capital markets, and diverse use-cases. Chen proposed building joint R&D innovation platforms and AI training bases, along with talent-exchange programs, to accelerate the landing and commercialization of AI in Shenzhen’s manufacturing and smart-wearable industries, with APEC serving as a broader umbrella for cooperation.During the discussion session, Ms. Yayi Wang, a forum volunteer from China, and Ms. Jinhwa Kim, a young Korean professional, asked what concrete capabilities employers now expect from new graduates after APEC 2025. In response, enterprise representatives Mr. Sha Shengxi, Mr. Ye Shengshou and Mr. Bai Honghai highlighted several core expectations: creative thinking paired with basic digital and AI literacy, innovative thinking supported by proven problem-solving experience in real projects or internships, and critical thinking combined with strong communication and cross-cultural collaboration skills—all grounded in solid professional expertise in the young thought leaders’ major field, so that young professionals can effectively guide AI to produce better work and deliver precise, measurable results for employers.Professor Ryoo stressed that academia should not be “distant observers” of regional economic cooperation, but active orchestrators connecting policy vision, industrial needs, and talent development. This logic underpins the new China–Korea AI & High-End Manufacturing Talent and Entrepreneurship Accelerator, formally introduced at the forum. The Accelerator, co-led by the Chamber and GSAIS, is a hybrid online–offline program designed to train young entrepreneurs, family business successors, and mid-level managers from both countries.Looking Ahead: APEC 2025 in Action, APEC 2026 on the HorizonIn his closing remarks, Prof. Ryoo summarized the day’s discussions:“APEC 2025 has provided the theme—Connect, Innovate, Prosper. Today we agreed that China–Korea teams will produce concrete pilots that embody these three words and can stand on the APEC stage.”Mr. Sha echoed this forward-looking message:“From Shenzhen to Seoul, from Wenzhou entrepreneurs to Korean researchers, we are building a new corridor of intelligence and industry,” he said. “When APEC comes to Shenzhen in 2026, we hope to say not only that we supported APEC 2025, but that we practiced it—through projects, partnerships, and young people who are ready for the next decade of Asia–Pacific growth.”Through this forum, the Shenzhen Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce and Hanyang University GSAIS have taken a decisive step toward translating APEC 2025’s regional commitments into APEC 2026-ready pilots, marking a deeper and more intelligent stage of China–Korea cooperation in the AI era.

