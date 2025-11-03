HANYANG UNIVERSITY HOSTS UNE–GSIS AI MULTIMEDIA LAB WORKSHOP to ADVANCE APEC 2025

Why AI × News Media – and Why in Asia, Now? strategic discussion on Asia-Pacific entrepreneurship on quality of life and health innovation newsroom discipline, AI ethics, and market-driven content

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hanyang University’s Department of Global Strategy and Intelligence Studies (GSIS) hosted a high-level “UNE × GSIS AI Multimedia Lab” workshop on campus last week in Seoul, marking the first public activity between GSIS and US News Express (UNE), a Los Angeles–based multilingual media group. The workshop contributed to APEC 2025 Korea, whose theme is “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper” and supports the Gyeongju Declaration’s focus on open, digitally enabled, and inclusive growth across the Asia-Pacific.“Why AI × News Media – and Why in Asia, Now?”Opening the session, Prof. Joohan Ryoo (류주한), department head of GSIS and host of the workshop, said the Asia-Pacific is about to become “the busiest testing ground for AI-assisted public communication” because APEC 2025 has put AI, digital connectivity, and people-to-people exchange at the center of its agenda. He stressed that if AI is to be used to write, translate, or recommend stories across the APEC economies, "universities must sit alongside newsrooms to set standards, not react to them", he said.Ms. Jennifer Liu, CEO of UNE News & KJC International Inc., told students and faculty during the round-table that UNE will “open more production, internship, and scholarship doors for Asian students” so that they can practice how to create AI-assisted, multilingual content for real audiences on UNE’s platforms and take part in local community storytelling across Asia. She emphasized that UNE already functions as a cross-border outlet and is prepared to localize for Asia through the new “UNE Seoul Station” node.“If APEC 2025 is talking about connect, innovate, prosper, then the media also has to connect, innovate, and prosper,” Ms. Liu said. “We want GSIS students to learn newsroom discipline, AI ethics, and market-driven content at the same time – and to do it right here in Seoul, during and after Korea’s APEC year.”From “Service as News, News as Service” to Trusted AI ContentPresenting the Lab concept, Professor Ryoo, a researcher in AI innovation, entrepreneurship, and competitiveness, explained that the AI for "Social Good" Lab and workshops aim to partner with industry leaders to make it visible to the APAC business, tourism, and community development audiences. The joint project, he said, follows the motto “service as news, news as service” – turning marketing or city-promotion content into credible, news-style information services, and using news to promote quality of life, health innovation, and community inclusion.Prof. Yaechan Lee, Head of Korean Studies, joined the workshop to emphasize that Korean Studies and K-culture are now “media-first” fields – global attention to K-pop and the wider K-wave can and should be re-channeled to local community storytelling, city branding, and public-interest media. This makes collaboration with an international newsroom especially meaningful in 2025, when South Korea is hosting leaders, CEOs, and media from 21 APEC economies.GSIS doctoral student representatives Ms. Cao Qiongyin and Mr. Ki-Won Lee shared how AI and media production can be embedded into health practice tracks – from intelligence analysis to digital business – while Ms. Wang Yayi, an undergraduate from the College of Humanities, discussed newsroom workflow and AI job-readiness for global employers. These student pathways reflect APEC’s push to equip MSMEs and youth for the digital economy.Industry Voices: Scholarships, Alumni Inspiration, and 2026 APAC PlansMr. Liu Gang, Vice President of Mebo International Department, highlighted a forthcoming scholarship line for young researchers on “quality of life and health innovation,” noting that journalism is also moving closer to health, silver economy, and wellbeing services – all areas also recognized in APEC 2025 discussions on aging populations and inclusive growth.Mr. Quan Qi-jian, manager of MEBO’s Korea branch and a Hanyang alumnus, encouraged students to “take one small step every day” in fields such as AI and media, stating that these habits had enabled him to grow from a student to a cross-border manager. Ms. Li Li, Vice Chair of the Board of MEBO, later participated in the dinner strategy discussion for the 2026 Asia-Pacific Entrepreneurship Forum and a life-science-themed film project to be co-promoted in the APAC region. Ms. Gu Yuanyuan and other guests noted that K-pop and the Korean Wave (Hallyu) remain powerful soft-power assets, and that connecting them with AI-enabled community media can amplify local economies – precisely in line with APEC 2025’s “Connect, Innovate, Prosper” framework.APEC 2025 Context: AI, Trust, and Regional StorytellingAPEC 2025 in Gyeongju has elevated AI cooperation, digital trade, and demographic challenges as shared priorities for the 21 economies, arguing that the region needs credible, high-quality information services to explain these transformations to business and citizens. Launching university–industry workshops exactly in this window, Hanyang GSIS and UNE are signaling that media innovation is not only about technology – it is about public trust. “Let digital information and public trust coexist” by pairing AI with academic journalistic standards.Prof. Ryoo concluded: “Korea is hosting APEC; we should also continue the conversation on AI-ready, trusted media. With UNE and other strategic partners, we can train our students, serve local communities, and show how APAC universities link strategy, intelligence, and real industry demands.”About Hanyang University GSISHanyang’s GSIS is Korea’s first in-depth program built around “global, strategy, and intelligence,” training planners, strategists, and decision-grade analysts for government and industry.About US News Express (UNE)UNE is a multilingual, multi-platform outlet founded in Southern California in 2015, covering business and culture for global audiences. It works closely with KJC International Inc. on Asia-Pacific initiatives.

