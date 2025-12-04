Bakery Equipment Assessment Group Names Jeff Shura as Incoming Chairperson

Jeff Shura, Senior Vice President of Engineering & Technology at Flowers Foods Bakery Equipment Assessment Group American Society of Baking

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bakery Equipment Assessment Group ( BEAG ) is proud to announce that Jeff Shura, Senior Vice President of Engineering & Technology at Flowers Foods, will assume the role of BEAG Chairperson effective February 2026.Jeff brings decades of experience in engineering and technology leadership within the food industry. His expertise in equipment innovation and operational excellence positions him to guide BEAG’s mission of advancing standards and best practices for bakeries.Jeff will succeed Jeremiah Tilghman, CEO of Better Butter, who has served as Chair with distinction since October 2022 when the organization was moved to the American Society of Baking (ASB) from AIB International. Under Jeremiah’s leadership, BEAG strengthened its role in promoting hygienic design and compliance with the ANSI Z50.2 standard across the industry.Jeremiah emphasized the importance of BEAG’s work in relation to industry standards: “The ANSI Z50 standards are critical to ensuring food safety and operational integrity in commercial baking. BEAG plays a vital role in certifying that bakery equipment meets the Z50.2 standard for hygienic design, which helps protect consumers and supports manufacturers in maintaining the highest quality benchmarks.”Jeff Shura shared his vision for BEAG’s future: “I’m honored to serve as Chair of BEAG and continue the important work of advancing hygienic design standards across the baking industry. Our focus will be on collaboration, innovation, and ensuring that equipment meets the highest benchmarks for safety and efficiency. Together with ASB and our industry partners, we will drive progress that benefits both manufacturers and consumers.”

