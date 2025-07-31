ASB Launches First-of-Its-Kind Commercial Bread Production Course to Elevate Technical Training in Baking

ASB's Commercial Bread Production graphic

American Society of Baking has launched a first-of-its-kind Commercial Bread Production training course, combining online learning with in-person application.

This course represents a modern approach to workforce training. We’ve combined the flexibility that working professionals need with the rigor and mentorship they deserve.” — Sarah Day

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society of Baking (ASB) has announced the launch of its new Commercial Bread Production Course , a groundbreaking hybrid training program that combines flexible online learning with immersive, hands-on instruction, designed specifically for professionals working in commercial baking operations. Registration is open through September 8th, 2025 for the inaugural October cohort.Developed by ASB with the support of a team of the industry’s most respected baking science educators, the course reflects a new era of technical training. It offers production teams a practical way to build essential knowledge in ingredient functionality, dough systems, formulation, and process control, without stepping away from their day-to-day operations for an extended period."To build and maintain confidence in your brand, it is imperative that each manufacturing plant has persons who are well-versed in baking science and technology,” said Kirk O’Donnell, course instructor and former VP at the AIB School of Baking. “This ASB course provides an opportunity to gain a working knowledge of ingredient function and process control. By linking causes and effects, course participants will be able to prevent and solve technical problems with breads when they return to work.”Participants begin with ten online modules, designed in collaboration with BAKERpedia, covering the fundamentals of bread science, including mixing, fermentation, processing, ingredient systems, and shelf life. The modules are self-paced and designed to fit into busy schedules. Each one builds foundational knowledge that prepares learners to apply core concepts during the hands-on workshop, where theory becomes practice.What sets this course apart is a four-day in-person workshop held at industry leading ingredient supplier AB Mauri’s state-of-the-art facility in St. Louis, Mo., built in 2020. By combining online learning and hands-on application, participants gain the rare opportunity to receive expert feedback, solve real-world problems, and deepen their skills in a setting designed for applied learning.“This course represents a modern approach to workforce training,” said Sarah Day, Director of Education at ASB. “We’ve combined the flexibility that working professionals need with the rigor and mentorship they deserve. This program is the result of collaboration across a wide network of seasoned industry experts, each committed to advancing commercial baking education.”Kristen L. Spriggs, ASB Executive Director noted, “Our model is built to recognize industry partners, like AB Mauri and others, which have invested in the facilities to provide ongoing education to their customers combined with our industry-designed education. Together we will deliver a learning experience that’s both applied and impactful.”ASB is currently enrolling participants for the Fall 2025 cohort, with the in-person workshop scheduled for October 13–16, 2025. Registration closes September 8, 2025, and space is limited. A second cohort is planned for Spring 2026.To learn more or register, visit:

