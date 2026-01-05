NSFAS concludes all funding decisions for 2026 and mop-up payments for 2025

NSFAS is pleased to confirm that it has processed all 2026 funding applications prior to the start of the 2026 academic year as committed to by the 31st December 2025. All students can view their funding statuses via the NSFAS Portal.

The status of the applications are as follows:

First time entering students

Applications qualifying for financial aid: 609 403

Applications that are rejected for financial aid: 49 538

Incomplete applications (awaiting documents): 218 043

Withdrawn/cancelled applications: 16 863

Total: 893 847

First-time entering students who meet the financial eligibility criteria may still require confirmation of a valid acceptance from an institution of higher learning. In most cases, this confirmation will only be available once matric results are released.

Applications classified as “in process” and reflected as “incomplete” relate to cases where additional documentation is outstanding. These applications are returned for further evaluation once applicants have submitted the required information. Notifications have been sent to affected students, some more than once, clearly indicating the documents that must be provided. The outstanding documentation primarily includes the parental consent form, which enables household income verification, as well as complete parent or guardian details submitted through a correctly completed and signed NSFAS Declaration Form.

As previously communicated, applicants with outstanding documentation are reminded that they have 30 days from the date of notification to submit the required information. Applications that remain incomplete after 30 days will not be processed further and will be deemed unsuccessful.

Continuing students

Continuing students who have met the academic progression criteria: 416 688

Continuing students who have not met the academic progression criteria: 129 264

Total continuing students assessed: 545 952

Continuing students are previously funded NSFAS students who have met the academic progression criteria to continue to be funded. The table above represents only University students, as TVET results are released on the 13th January 2026.

2026 appeals process

Rejected students, whether first-time entrants or continuing, have the right to appeal the NSFAS decision.

For the 2026 academic year, NSFAS has further streamlined its appeals process to ensure that every student is afforded a fair and equitable opportunity to have their application reconsidered. Upon receiving the outcome of their NSFAS application, students who wish to appeal are required to initiate the process promptly. The appeals window is open, and NSFAS will notify students of the outcome of their appeals on an ongoing basis.

It is imperative that students submit all required supporting documentation as part of their appeal, as incomplete submissions cannot be processed. Applicants are granted a strict 30-day window from the date of their outcome notification to provide the necessary documents and complete their appeal. Failure to submit the requisite documentation within this period will result in forfeiture of the appeal opportunity.

Students are therefore strongly encouraged to prepare all relevant documents in advance and to adhere strictly to the prescribed deadlines, to ensure their appeals are considered in a timely manner and without unnecessary delay.

2025 mop up payments

NSFAS has cleared many outstanding claims to higher education institutions and invoices to accommodation providers. Where short payments remain, NSFAS is committed to working with accommodation providers in resolving these claims timeously and requests accommodation providers to lodge claims through the relevant NSFAS channels.

Wishing the 2025 matriculation class well

As the 2025 Matriculation Class awaits the release of their results, NSFAS wishes to extend our heartfelt encouragement and best wishes to every learner. This is a moment filled with anticipation and hope, a testament to years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Regardless of the outcome, you have already demonstrated remarkable resilience and commitment by reaching this significant milestone. Remember that your journey is only beginning, and many opportunities await you.

As NSFAS, we stand ready to support you in pursuing your dreams in higher education and training. May you find pride in your efforts, confidence in your abilities, and excitement for the bright future ahead. Congratulations on completing this important chapter, and we look forward to welcoming many of you into the next phase of your academic journey.

Enquiries:

Anele Ntswayi – Media Liaison Officer

media@nsfas.org.za

