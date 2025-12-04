From the headlines: Danielle Spencer unveils Digital Assassins trilogy and companion guide, Protecting Yourself.

Digital Assassins Book Cover Digital Assassins II Book Cover Digital Assassins III Book Cover

MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Straight from the News Headlines”: Danielle Spencer Releases the Digital Assassins Tech-Thriller Trilogy and Companion Guide Protecting Yourself: How Data Theft Can Impact YouAuthor and whistleblower Danielle Spencer announces the full release of the Digital Assassins trilogy—gripping, near-real-time thrillers about how data and power collide—along with her concise, plain-English guide to safeguarding your personal information, Protecting Yourself: How Data Theft Can Impact You.Arriving amid headlines about privacy violations, illegal surveillance attempts, data broker abuses, AI-driven identity scams, and mega-breaches, Spencer’s work blends propulsive storytelling with on-the-ground insight from her own whistleblower experience.“These stories are fiction—until they aren’t,” said Spencer. “Every week the news confirms what readers feel in their gut: data can be weaponized. I wrote these books to entertain, yes—but also to equip people.”The BooksDigital Assassins: Surviving Cyberterrorism and a Digital Assassination AttemptA federal insider becomes the target of a shadowy “digital assassination” campaign—weaponized data, unlawful monitoring, and records misuse—aimed at breaking her finances, credibility, and family. Digital Assassins II : Taking the Whistleblower fight to the Judicial Branch of GovernmentTurning to the courts, the protagonist confronts legal stonewalls, special-interest alliances, and claims of immunity—testing whether truth can survive when systems designed for accountability are bent by power. Digital Assassins III : Improper, Reprehensible, Scandals (Prequel)Told through the voice of Ruth, a veteran insider, the prequel exposes the roots of institutional rot—cronyism, harassment cover-ups, and the silencing of whistleblowers—that made the later “digital assassination” possible.Protecting Yourself: How Data Theft Can Impact You (Non-fiction)A short, practical field guide that explains—without jargon—what data theft is, how it happens, why bad actors do it, the real-world fallout (banking, medical, employment, taxes), and step-by-step non-technical defenses.Why Now“Straight from the News Headlines” isn’t just a slogan. Readers will recognize motifs ripped from today’s feeds:- Personal data siphoned and resold by data brokers- Attempts at illegal surveillance and tracking through devices and apps- Deep-fake/AI scams used to social-engineer victims- Breached health, payroll, and government records fueling identity takeoversSpencer’s novels dramatize the human cost; her guide shows what people can do tonight to lower risk.Perfect Gift for the SeasonFor the book lover who devours thrillers and technology mysteries, the Digital Assassins trilogy is a binge-read. Pair it with Protecting Yourself for a timely, practical stocking stuffer—ideal for students, caregivers, entrepreneurs, and anyone who shops, banks, or works online.AvailabilityAll titles are available now in paperback and eBook at major online booksellers (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more).Author page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CM4211TH/about About the AuthorDanielle Spencer is an author and public-interest advocate whose work examines digital privacy, the misuse of data, and whistleblower resilience. Her writing makes complex tech and policy issues accessible—and impossible to ignore.For review copies, interviews, bulk orders, or speaking requests, dspencer@daniellespencer.org.

