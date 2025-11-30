New Book Turns Whistleblower’s Ordeal Into a Practical Guide for Everyday Data Privacy

Data Theft Book

MD, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and whistleblower Danielle Spencer announces the release of Protecting Yourself: How Data Theft Can Impact You — Privacy protection lessons from a whistleblower, a clear, compact handbook that demystifies data theft for non-technical readers and gives them step-by-step ways to reduce risk—right now.As headlines continue to report large-scale hacks, AI-powered scams, and the resale of personal records, Spencer’s book connects the dots between national news and everyday life. Drawing from her lived experience as a whistleblower, she explains how personal data is harvested, why bad actors target it, what the real-world consequences look like (financial, medical, employment, and reputational), and what practical defenses anyone can put in place.“You don’t need to be a ‘tech person’ to protect your privacy,” said Spencer. “You need a plain-English playbook and simple habits you can stick to. That’s what this book delivers.”Readers will learn:What data theft is and the most common ways it happens (phishing, breaches, public records scraping, social engineering, and device compromise).Why people commit data theft—from quick cash and account takeovers to long-game identity profiling.How data theft impacts you—banking, credit, healthcare, employment screening, taxes, and your digital reputation.Practical non-technical protections—frequent monitoring of financial accounts and the importance of paper records.Why this book matters nowThe explosion of data brokers, generative AI, and mega-breaches makes it easier than ever to assemble a full profile on anyone.Consumers face decision overload and tech jargon. Spencer’s guide strips out complexity and focuses on doable steps that meaningfully lower risk.AvailabilityProtecting Yourself: How Data Theft Can Impact You is available now at all major online booksellers (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart.com, and more).Perfect for gift-giving—a timely stocking stuffer for students, seniors, new professionals, caregivers, and anyone who shops, banks, or works online.About the AuthorDanielle Spencer is an author and public-interest advocate whose work explores digital privacy, the misuse of data, and the lived experience of whistleblowers. She writes in accessible language to help everyday people protect themselves in an increasingly connected world.For review copies, interviews, bulk orders, or speaking requests, please contact dspencer@daniellespencer.org.Contact:Danielle Spencer – Publicitydspencer@daniellespencer.org | (202) 834-4259Title: Protecting Yourself: How Data Theft Can Impact You — Privacy protection lessons from a whistleblowerAuthor: Danielle SpencerFormat: Paperback & eBook | Available now at major online booksellers

