Yost Sues Lancaster Used-Car Dealer Over Missing Titles

(LANCASTER, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Lancaster used-car dealership accused of failing to provide vehicle titles to seven customers.

The lawsuit, filed in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court, names LLY Auto Sales and its operators, Luis Rafael and Luis Alejandro. The defendants are accused of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and the state Certificate of Motor Vehicles Act.

“Ohioans shouldn’t get stuck in neutral when it comes to receiving titles to cars they rightfully own,” Yost said. “My office is focused on making sure the title process works the way it should.”

To assist those affected, Yost’s Consumer Protection Section has issued $19,236.27 in payments from the Title Defect Recision (TDR) fund, which aids consumers who do not receive titles within 40 days of a vehicle purchase, as required by Ohio law.

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement of those TDR funds, additional money to resolve remaining complaints and civil penalties. Yost’s office also asks the court to prohibit Rafael and Alejandro from maintaining or applying for auto-dealer or auto-sales licenses.

Ohioans who believe they have been victims of unfair or deceptive practices can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Section at www.ohioprotects.org or by calling 1-800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-